Ford Ranger 4X4 Pick-up Truck Spotted Testing in India, Likely to Debut in India Soon

The pick-up truck segment in India is soon going to get hot and competitive in 2021. Isuzu’s V-cross offered the D-Max V-Cross, which managed to gain quite a bit of news back in the day, while Toyota is contemplating on the launch of the Hilux model for Indian roads.

However, it looks like Ford is planning to make an entry with the Ford Ranger. The American carmakers popular pick-up model of the Ranger series was caught on camera on Indian roads, suggesting the company may be planning to launch it soon here.

Ford Ranger spied. (Image source: MotorBeam)

Recently, somewhere near Coimbatore, a white Ford Ranger mid-size pickup truck was spied, and the photos are doing rounds on social media circuits and several Indian car forums. Going by the pictures, the base model looks like a pre-facelift crew cab or a double cab (four doors) version of its third-generation Ford Ranger. The Ford Ranger is a pick-up variant of the Endeavour or Everest sports utility vehicle (SUV).

Despite being relatively old in terms of model year (2017), the test vehicle was sporting red number plates indicating that it is fresh off factory rails. It is also widely speculated that the Ranger could be a private import or a testing vehicle for Ford and Mahindra joint venture products. It is a known fact that Ford India has tied up with Mahindra & Mahindra to continue operations in India.

If launched, the Indian-spec oriented Ford Ranger BS6 model will rival with the only ‘lifestyle pick-up truck’ available in the market, Isuzu’s D Max V-Cross. However, Isuzu Motors India is yet to switch its V-Cross vehicle to match BS6 emission norms.

The Ford Ranger’s design and interiors are heavily derived from the Endeavour. Its front-end chrome grille and swept back headlamps instantly reminds of the Endeavour. However, it gets a unique rear-end design with vertical tail lights and a Ranger badge on the tailgate.

The American-spec Ranger relying on the Endeavour’s engine, if launched in India, may feature 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine that generates 168 bhp and a peak torque of 420 Nm. This may be coupled to a 6-speed manual transmission or 10-speed auto variant.