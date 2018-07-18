English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ford Reaches One Million Customer Milestone in India
Since 1998, Ford claims to have invested more than $ 2 billion in the Indian market.
Ford Freestyle. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)
Ford has reached the one-millionth customer milestone in India after a presence of almost 20 years in the Indian market. Ford claims to have invested more than $2 billion since 1998 to garner success in the country. Ford welcomed the company’s millionth customer, Nikhil Kakkar, at the Dwarka Ford dealership in Delhi. Kakkar, a resident of New Delhi, was delivered his new Ford Freestyle by Ford India’s president and managing director, Anurag Mehrotra.
“We are proud and excited to reach One million customers in India and remain indebted to our customers for their faith and trust,” said Anurag Mehrotra, president & managing director, Ford India. He also added, “Our unrelenting focus on India strategic pillars - Strong Brand, Right Products, Competitive Cost and Effective Scale – continue to ensure that we grow faster than the industry & bring more customers to the Ford family.”
Currently, Ford has more than 465 sales and service outlets in 267 cities across the country. Ford India's current portfolio includes the Figo, Freestyle, Aspire, EcoSport, Endeavour and the Mustang with powertrains options from the 1L EcoBoost to the 5L V8 Engine. According to Ford, the most selling nameplates in the Indian market include the Ikon, Endeavour, Fiesta, Figo, and EcoSport.
