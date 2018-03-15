English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ford Recalling 1.38 Million Vehicles Over Loose Steering Wheel Bolts
Ford said the recall covers 2014 through 2018 model year Ford Fusion cars and 2014-2018 Lincoln MKZ vehicles built at plants in Michigan and Mexico.
Ford Logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Ford Motor Co said Wednesday it is recalling 1.38 million vehicles in North America for potentially loose steering wheel bolts that could detach, in an issue linked to two accidents and one injury.
The second largest U.S. automaker said the recall covers 2014 through 2018 model year Ford Fusion cars and 2014-2018 Lincoln MKZ vehicles built at plants in Michigan and Mexico. Dealers will replace the steering wheel bolt with a longer bolt.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a preliminary investigation in October into 841,000 Ford vehicles over concerns the steering wheels may get detached while the cars are in motion.
The auto safety agency said it was investigating 2014-2016 model Ford Fusion cars after three reports of steering wheel bolts becoming loose, including one completely detaching as a driver attempted to turn into a gas station.
Steering wheel recalls are rare but not unprecedented.
In 2011, General Motors Co recalled 2,100 Cruze cars because the steering wheel could detach. It issued a separate recall for about 150 Buick Encore SUVs in 2013 over the same issue.
Ford said on Wednesday it was also recalling nearly 6,000 2013-15 Ford Fusion cars in North America with certain engines for clutch pressure plate fracture to address the risk of fire.
The company said repeated high-energy clutch slip input, made during gear changes, could lead to premature clutch lining wear; that, in turn, reduces the mechanical properties of pressure plate material, which could spur a leak of transmission fluid and result in a fire. Ford said it was not aware of any fires, accidents or injuries associated with this issue.
Also Watch: DC Hammer First Look at Auto Expo 2018 | Cars18
Also Watch
The second largest U.S. automaker said the recall covers 2014 through 2018 model year Ford Fusion cars and 2014-2018 Lincoln MKZ vehicles built at plants in Michigan and Mexico. Dealers will replace the steering wheel bolt with a longer bolt.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a preliminary investigation in October into 841,000 Ford vehicles over concerns the steering wheels may get detached while the cars are in motion.
The auto safety agency said it was investigating 2014-2016 model Ford Fusion cars after three reports of steering wheel bolts becoming loose, including one completely detaching as a driver attempted to turn into a gas station.
Steering wheel recalls are rare but not unprecedented.
In 2011, General Motors Co recalled 2,100 Cruze cars because the steering wheel could detach. It issued a separate recall for about 150 Buick Encore SUVs in 2013 over the same issue.
Ford said on Wednesday it was also recalling nearly 6,000 2013-15 Ford Fusion cars in North America with certain engines for clutch pressure plate fracture to address the risk of fire.
The company said repeated high-energy clutch slip input, made during gear changes, could lead to premature clutch lining wear; that, in turn, reduces the mechanical properties of pressure plate material, which could spur a leak of transmission fluid and result in a fire. Ford said it was not aware of any fires, accidents or injuries associated with this issue.
Also Watch: DC Hammer First Look at Auto Expo 2018 | Cars18
Also Watch
-
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Tuesday 13 March , 2018
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Tuesday 13 March , 2018 The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Karan Johar Wishes Birthday Girl Alia Bhatt, Releases Stills From Raazi; See Pictures
- Nidahas Trophy, India vs Bangladesh: Team India Report Card
- Diana Penty Looks Effortless as She Turns Showstopper for Shyamal-Bhumika
- Champions League: Ton-up Messi Shines as Barcelona Crush Chelsea
- 2018 Yamaha R15 V3.0 First Ride Review: Your Entry into Performance Motorcycling