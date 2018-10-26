English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ford Recalls 1.5 Million Cars Due to Stall Risk in North America
Ford has recalled the cars to address a defect in fuel tank systems that could lead to possible vehicle stalls.
Ford logo. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Ford announced a recall of about 1.5 million sedans to address a defect in fuel tank systems that could lead to possible vehicle stalls. The recall covers Ford Focus cars from 2012 through 2018 with 2.0-liter engines to address valve problems that could result in a deformation of the fuel tank and inaccurate fuel level readings, the company said in a statement.
"This could lead to a stall while driving and/or an inability to restart the vehicle, which can increase the risk of a crash," it said. The recall affects about 1.3 million vehicles in the United States, 136,300 in Canada and 44,500 cars in Mexico.
Ford said it was not aware of any injuries or accidents due to the problem. Recently, BMW had also said that it would recall more than one million additional diesel cars, citing a problem with the exhaust system that "in extreme cases can cause a fire". BMW said it was contacting sellers who would, in turn, get in touch with owners of the affected vehicles to arrange a checkup.
"This could lead to a stall while driving and/or an inability to restart the vehicle, which can increase the risk of a crash," it said. The recall affects about 1.3 million vehicles in the United States, 136,300 in Canada and 44,500 cars in Mexico.
Ford said it was not aware of any injuries or accidents due to the problem. Recently, BMW had also said that it would recall more than one million additional diesel cars, citing a problem with the exhaust system that "in extreme cases can cause a fire". BMW said it was contacting sellers who would, in turn, get in touch with owners of the affected vehicles to arrange a checkup.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Allen Ko, Chairman of Kymco Tells us About IONEX Commercial Technology
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
-
Saturday 13 October , 2018
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Allen Ko, Chairman of Kymco Tells us About IONEX Commercial Technology
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
Saturday 13 October , 2018 Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Elon Musk Asks for Dank Memes; Twitter Responds with Darkness and Mockery
- Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd T20I, Highlights: As it Happened
- #MeToo: John Abraham Drops Vicky Sidana's Name from 'Batla House' Credit Roll
- Rain - Another Problem That Confronts the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
- Time Travel: Merriam-Webster Dictionary Lets You Know Which Words Were Added The Year You Were Born
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...