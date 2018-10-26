English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

Ford Recalls 1.5 Million Cars Due to Stall Risk in North America

Ford has recalled the cars to address a defect in fuel tank systems that could lead to possible vehicle stalls.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:October 26, 2018, 12:27 PM IST
Ford Recalls 1.5 Million Cars Due to Stall Risk in North America
Ford logo. (Image: Reuters)
Ford announced a recall of about 1.5 million sedans to address a defect in fuel tank systems that could lead to possible vehicle stalls. The recall covers Ford Focus cars from 2012 through 2018 with 2.0-liter engines to address valve problems that could result in a deformation of the fuel tank and inaccurate fuel level readings, the company said in a statement.

"This could lead to a stall while driving and/or an inability to restart the vehicle, which can increase the risk of a crash," it said. The recall affects about 1.3 million vehicles in the United States, 136,300 in Canada and 44,500 cars in Mexico.

Ford said it was not aware of any injuries or accidents due to the problem. Recently, BMW had also said that it would recall more than one million additional diesel cars, citing a problem with the exhaust system that "in extreme cases can cause a fire". BMW said it was contacting sellers who would, in turn, get in touch with owners of the affected vehicles to arrange a checkup.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
