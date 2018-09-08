English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Ford Recalls 2 Million Pickup Trucks Over Fire Risk

A Ford investigation found excessive sparks when the component -- called a seatbelt pretensioner -- is deployed, creating the risk of fire.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:September 8, 2018, 3:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ford Recalls 2 Million Pickup Trucks Over Fire Risk
Ford Logo (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
Loading...
Ford is recalling two million pickup trucks in North America because of a defect in its seat belt system that increases the chance of a fire, the company announced Thursday.

The recall affects Ford's popular F-150 pickups, the best-selling auto in the United States, due to a fault in the component that locks the seatbelt in place during a crash.

A Ford investigation found excessive sparks when the component -- called a seatbelt pretensioner -- is deployed, creating the risk of fire.

The automaker reported 17 cases of smoke or fire in the United States and six in Canada, but said it is not aware of injuries or accidents due to the problem.

Affected vehicles were built between 2014 and 2018 at Ford plants in Michigan and Missouri.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate

International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...