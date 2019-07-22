Ford Recalls 22,690 Previous-Generation Endeavour SUV
The 22,690 previous-generation Endeavour vehicles were manufactured at the company's Chennai plant between February 2004 and September 2014.
Ford Endeavour (Image: Ford)
Automobile major Ford India on Friday said it has voluntarily recalled 22,690 previous-generation Endeavour vehicles to inspect front airbag inflators. According to the company, the 22,690 previous-generation Endeavour vehicles were manufactured at the company's Chennai plant between February 2004 and September 2014.
"The company is also carrying an inspection of Battery Monitoring System (BMS) wiring harnesses installation for all vehicles made at Ford's Sanand plant between September 2017 and April 2019," the company said in a statement.
"These include Freestyle, New Figo and New Aspire." In addition, the automobile manufacturer said that these voluntary inspections are in line with the company's commitment to ensure complete "peace-of-mind to its customers and long-term durability of their vehicles".
