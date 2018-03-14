English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ford Teases 2019 Model Year Updates for Mustang, California Special on Cards too
Despite the Mustang's higher cost in countries where it is shipped from America, the car has been nothing short of a roaring sales success over the last couple of years.
2019 Ford Bullitt Mustang. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Ford has announced what it has planned for further enhancing its iconic Mustang muscle car for the 2019 model year. America's favorite sports car will enjoy even more style and technology for 2019 due to the resurrection of the legendary Mustang GT California Special, new tech features such as rev-matching on 5.0-litre manual-equipped models, a custom-tuned B&O Play premium audio system, and a trio of new vintage-inspired colors and over-the-top racing stripes.
But whereas this is the kind of news the rest of the world outside North America would have previously looked at as something for enthusiasts only as the Mustang was then a purely American model, it may be as important outside the US now as it is in the American market. How much of this becomes available outside America is yet to be revealed, but as even the Bullitt Mustang is being made available to buyers outside the US the chances of all of it going global are pretty good.
Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 2. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Although it took an astonishing 50 years and nine million cars produced and sold before Ford decided the time was right for the Mustang to be given a global release, the only fault with that decision was that it took so long. Despite the Mustang being built in America and shipped to other countries where it costs more than it does in North America due to various taxes and tariffs, the car has been nothing short of a roaring sales success over the last couple of years.
The novelty of this latest generation of the Mustang appears to be waning in its native America where sales are falling, but the 140 or so other countries it's now sold in are more than making up for that. In fact, Ford says that as many as one in four of all Mustangs built at the Flat Rock, Michigan plant are now bound for the UK, Germany and China.
Corey Holter, the Ford car group marketing manager in the US says of the 2019 model: "No doubt, 2019 is an exciting year for Mustang enthusiasts, especially fans of our California Special and Bullitt models. This year further targets hardcore Mustang enthusiasts who want even more performance from Bullitt, while new technology including rev-matching on manual transmission-equipped Mustang GTs and active valve performance exhaust on EcoBoost models means even more thrills."
Those remarks are largely aimed at a domestic audience, but it's probably the global audience that's now listening more closely.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
But whereas this is the kind of news the rest of the world outside North America would have previously looked at as something for enthusiasts only as the Mustang was then a purely American model, it may be as important outside the US now as it is in the American market. How much of this becomes available outside America is yet to be revealed, but as even the Bullitt Mustang is being made available to buyers outside the US the chances of all of it going global are pretty good.
Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 2. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Although it took an astonishing 50 years and nine million cars produced and sold before Ford decided the time was right for the Mustang to be given a global release, the only fault with that decision was that it took so long. Despite the Mustang being built in America and shipped to other countries where it costs more than it does in North America due to various taxes and tariffs, the car has been nothing short of a roaring sales success over the last couple of years.
The novelty of this latest generation of the Mustang appears to be waning in its native America where sales are falling, but the 140 or so other countries it's now sold in are more than making up for that. In fact, Ford says that as many as one in four of all Mustangs built at the Flat Rock, Michigan plant are now bound for the UK, Germany and China.
Corey Holter, the Ford car group marketing manager in the US says of the 2019 model: "No doubt, 2019 is an exciting year for Mustang enthusiasts, especially fans of our California Special and Bullitt models. This year further targets hardcore Mustang enthusiasts who want even more performance from Bullitt, while new technology including rev-matching on manual transmission-equipped Mustang GTs and active valve performance exhaust on EcoBoost models means even more thrills."
Those remarks are largely aimed at a domestic audience, but it's probably the global audience that's now listening more closely.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
-
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
-
Monday 12 March , 2018
Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
-
Saturday 10 March , 2018
Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
-
Tuesday 13 March , 2018
Exploring The New Nokia Phones With Juho Sarvikas at MWC 2018
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
Monday 12 March , 2018 Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
Saturday 10 March , 2018 Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
Tuesday 13 March , 2018 Exploring The New Nokia Phones With Juho Sarvikas at MWC 2018
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'India Can Become a Global Superpower by 2030 But Must Deal with a Rising China'
- Wands At Ready! Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald First Teaser Trailer Is Here
- Champions League: Sevilla Stun Manchester United to Enter Last 8
- Heavy Costumes Caused Amitabh Bachchan Pain; Doctors Recommend One Day's Rest
- Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan Get Ready for the Adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's The Zoya Factor