English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ford to Launch More Than 30 New Models in China Over Next Three Years
Ford had said previously it would launch 50 new or significantly redesigned vehicles in China starting in 2018 and through 2025.
Ford logo. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Ford Motor plans to launch more than 30 new models in China over the next three years of which over a third will be electric vehicles, the U.S. automaker said earlier, as it seeks to reverse slumping sales in the world's top auto market. Ford had said previously it would launch 50 new or significantly redesigned vehicles in China starting in 2018 and through 2025, and the earlier announcement provides more clarity on the timeline.
Its China operations chief Anning Chen said the automaker is committing itself to improving its relationships with Chinese joint-venture partners and localising its management teams by hiring and promoting more Chinese nationals and global talent with Chinese expertise, among other initiatives. The new plans are intended to "enable us to gain the momentum to break through" in the marketplace, Chen told a small group of reporters.
Ford has been struggling to revive sales in China, the second biggest market globally for the Dearborn, Michigan automaker, after its business began slumping in late 2017. Sales slumped 37 percent in 2018, after a 6 percent decline in 2017.
Ford has said its sales crisis stemmed mainly from a lack of new products. Industry experts also ascribe the company’s China trouble to the Sino-U.S. trade war and its rocky relationship with domestic partners Changan Automobile Group and Jiangling Motors Group.
Its China operations chief Anning Chen said the automaker is committing itself to improving its relationships with Chinese joint-venture partners and localising its management teams by hiring and promoting more Chinese nationals and global talent with Chinese expertise, among other initiatives. The new plans are intended to "enable us to gain the momentum to break through" in the marketplace, Chen told a small group of reporters.
Ford has been struggling to revive sales in China, the second biggest market globally for the Dearborn, Michigan automaker, after its business began slumping in late 2017. Sales slumped 37 percent in 2018, after a 6 percent decline in 2017.
Ford has said its sales crisis stemmed mainly from a lack of new products. Industry experts also ascribe the company’s China trouble to the Sino-U.S. trade war and its rocky relationship with domestic partners Changan Automobile Group and Jiangling Motors Group.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
-
Monday 25 March , 2019
Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Monday 25 March , 2019 Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
Friday 08 March , 2019 Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Google Political Advertising: Groups Advertising for TDP Lead Spends, BJP Second Highest Spender
- Kalank: Here's How Shah Rukh Khan, Who Was to Play Varun Dhawan's Role, Reacted to Trailer
- Ranveer Singh and 'Kapil's Devils' Take Over Dharamshala As '83 Goes on Floor, See Pic
- IPL 2019 | 'Stop It!' - Pollard Leaves Twitter Stunned With Acrobatic Catch
- OnePlus 7 Case Renders Reveal Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Triple Camera and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results