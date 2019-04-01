English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ford to Shut Three Factories, Stop Making Passenger Cars in Russia
Ford said that the "Russian passenger vehicle market has been under significant pressure in recent years, with recovery slower than expected and a shift to lower-priced passenger vehicle segments."
Ford logo. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
US carmaker Ford will close three of the four factories of its Russian joint venture after deciding to stop making passenger cars in a country where car sales have slumped in recent years, the company said earlier. Ford said in a statement that it has signed a preliminary agreement with its local partner Sollers on "a significant restructuring of its... joint venture in Russia, focusing exclusively on growing its commercial vehicle business moving forward."
The joint venture "will discontinue its passenger vehicle portfolio in Russia to help deliver a more competitive and sustainably profitable business going forward," Ford said. Ford, based in the US state of Michigan, said that by the end of June this year it will close its vehicle assembly plants in the northwestern city of Saint Petersburg and the city of Naberezhnye Chelny in Tatarstan, central Russia.
It will also close an engine plant in Yelabuga in Tatarstan that opened in 2015. Sollers will have a 51 per cent stake in the restructured joint venture. Currently, the factories produce seven models including the Ford Transit van.
Ford said that the "Russian passenger vehicle market has been under significant pressure in recent years, with recovery slower than expected and a shift to lower-priced passenger vehicle segments."
The carmaker said that this led to "underutilisation" of factories and "inadequate returns on invested capital," although sales of the Ford Transit continue to grow, with a 15 per cent share of the market segment.
Following a period of growth and massive investment by global carmakers, Russia's car market collapsed between 2013 and 2016, whiplashed by international sanctions over the Ukraine conflict and a crash in global oil prices.
New car sales, a key indicator of consumer confidence, fell by more than half during that period. However, sales of new cars in Russia rose in 2018 for a second year running but slowed in February this year.
The joint venture "will discontinue its passenger vehicle portfolio in Russia to help deliver a more competitive and sustainably profitable business going forward," Ford said. Ford, based in the US state of Michigan, said that by the end of June this year it will close its vehicle assembly plants in the northwestern city of Saint Petersburg and the city of Naberezhnye Chelny in Tatarstan, central Russia.
It will also close an engine plant in Yelabuga in Tatarstan that opened in 2015. Sollers will have a 51 per cent stake in the restructured joint venture. Currently, the factories produce seven models including the Ford Transit van.
Ford said that the "Russian passenger vehicle market has been under significant pressure in recent years, with recovery slower than expected and a shift to lower-priced passenger vehicle segments."
The carmaker said that this led to "underutilisation" of factories and "inadequate returns on invested capital," although sales of the Ford Transit continue to grow, with a 15 per cent share of the market segment.
Following a period of growth and massive investment by global carmakers, Russia's car market collapsed between 2013 and 2016, whiplashed by international sanctions over the Ukraine conflict and a crash in global oil prices.
New car sales, a key indicator of consumer confidence, fell by more than half during that period. However, sales of new cars in Russia rose in 2018 for a second year running but slowed in February this year.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
-
Monday 25 March , 2019
Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Monday 25 March , 2019 Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
Friday 08 March , 2019 Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How Climate Change Caused by Developed Nations Will Hurt Poor Countries the Most
- April Fool's Day 2019: 8 Bollywood Films that Made A Real Fool Out of Us
- Amid Divorce Rumours Priyanka Attends Jonas Brothers Concert, Avengers Endgame Director Arrives in India
- Twitter Charges With Memes After Apple Cancels AirPower Wireless Mat
- Facebook Admits That They May Have Deleted Some of Mark Zuckerberg's Posts, Insist Its a Mistake
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results