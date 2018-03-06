English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

Ford to Temporarily Layoff About 2,000 Hourly Employees at Michigan

The layoffs will start in early May and last through October, according to a notice filed by the No.2 U.S. automaker.

Reuters

Updated:March 6, 2018, 10:12 AM IST
Ford Logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Ford Motor said it would temporarily layoff about 2,000 hourly employees at its Michigan assembly and stamping plants in Wayne, as the factories undergo retooling to build the Ranger pickup trucks and Bronco sport utility vehicles.

The layoffs will start in early May and last through October, according to a notice filed by the No.2 U.S. automaker.

"Employees who are temporarily affected will receive approximately 75 percent of their take-home pay if they have one year seniority," Ford's manufacturing and labor communications manager Kelli Felker said in an email.

"The affected employees all will return to work – either at Michigan Assembly or at another Ford facility," Felker said.

Ford had previously outlined a plan to retool the plant for the new Bronco SUV, but had not disclosed a specific schedule.

The new Ford Bronco SUV will go into production at the plant in 2020, while the Ranger pickup trucks are expected to enter production later this year.

The announcement comes as sales of Ford's Focus small car currently built at the plant have slowed down.

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
