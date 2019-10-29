Ford to Unveil Mustang-Inspired Electric SUV on November 17
The 'Mustang-inspired' fully electric SUV that Ford has been teasing since 2018 finally gets an unveiling date: November 17.
Ford's Mustang-Inspired Electric SUV. (Image source: Twitter/ Ford Motor Company)
Since the 2018 Detroit Auto Show, it's been publicly known that Ford has been working on an all-electric SUV that's inspired by its iconic Mustang muscle car. For the most part, exactly what that means is a mystery as the teaser images that the company has published of the model are too obscure to discern any visual details.
The only spec that the company revealed is that it will have a range exceeding 300 miles on a full charge.
11.17.19 | Mark your calendar. 📆The Mustang-inspired all-electric SUV is coming. #ElectricAndUntamed pic.twitter.com/uAq5nai88i— Ford Motor Company (@Ford) October 24, 2019
This model will likely function as the poster child for Ford's 'Electrifying the Future' vision; the brand made a promise to invest $11 billion over the next five years in EV (electric vehicle) development as well as have 16 fully electric and 24 hybrid vehicles in their portfolio by 2022.
The good news for those anticipating the launch of this SUV is that -- after months of waiting -- the model was finally given a reveal date: November 17.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Share Sweet Birthday Wishes for Danielle-Kevin Jonas' Daughter
- Ancient Painting Found in French Woman's Kitchen Sold for Rs 2.66 Crore
- 'Did He Just Say That': Trump Calls Osama Bin Laden, His Son ‘Tall, Very Handsome’
- Friends Made Fun of Wushu, Parents Are Now Enquiring About It: World Champion Praveen Kumar
- These Airtel And Vodafone Recharge Plans Are Great if You Need a Lot of 4G Data