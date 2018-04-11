Ford Unveils New 2018 Focus Family Compact Hatchback, Sporty ST-Line Also Launched

There have been plenty of spy shots doing the rounds and Ford itself even released a set of camouflaged images, but now the new fourth-generation of the big-selling Ford Focus has finally been officially unveiled. The Focus will turn 20 years of age later this year, and Ford is billing this all-new version as the "most accomplished and technically-competent" incarnation of its popular family compact to date.Although this is the first time the production version of the new Focus has been seen in all its glory, we won't have to wait long to get up-close and personal with it as it's set to go on sale as soon as July. In the UK it will be available in hatchback and estate wagon body styles, but in Europe and the USA it will continue to also be offered as a sedan. The lineup will be made up of four different trim levels, and Ford promises a vast array of new technology to make the fourth-generation Focus the most advanced car it will have on sale in Europe when it lands with dealers.