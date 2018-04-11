English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ford Unveils New 2018 Focus Family Compact Hatchback, Sporty ST-Line Also Launched
Ford is billing this all-new version as the "most accomplished and technically-competent" incarnation of its popular family compact to date.
2018 Ford Focus. (Image: Ford)
There have been plenty of spy shots doing the rounds and Ford itself even released a set of camouflaged images, but now the new fourth-generation of the big-selling Ford Focus has finally been officially unveiled. The Focus will turn 20 years of age later this year, and Ford is billing this all-new version as the "most accomplished and technically-competent" incarnation of its popular family compact to date.
Although this is the first time the production version of the new Focus has been seen in all its glory, we won't have to wait long to get up-close and personal with it as it's set to go on sale as soon as July. In the UK it will be available in hatchback and estate wagon body styles, but in Europe and the USA it will continue to also be offered as a sedan. The lineup will be made up of four different trim levels, and Ford promises a vast array of new technology to make the fourth-generation Focus the most advanced car it will have on sale in Europe when it lands with dealers.
2018 Ford Focus rear. (Image: Ford)/small>
What will remain the same is the agility, great handling and engaging driving characteristics that have made the car such a big-seller for the Blue Oval over the past two decades. "Focus and a class-leading fun-to-drive experience go hand-in-hand and we have no intention of letting any competitor steal that crown," said Helmut Reder, global vehicle line director C-car, Ford of Europe. "Our all-new chassis combined with sophisticated technologies like Drive Modes and Continuously Controlled Damping deliver the agility and responsiveness of a hot hatchback, with the refined ride of a large executive car."
As with the new Fiesta, the Focus will be offered in sporty ST-Line trim with a 10mm lower suspension setting than the standard car, as an Active-badged high-riding variant that's close to being a crossover, as an upmarket Vignale, and as a regular Titanium trim for the masses.
Amko Leenarts, Ford's European Design director said of the Focus: "We wanted our all-new Focus to be a product customers fall in love with, and stay in love with. Inside and out, our new design philosophy is about creating memorable moments of interaction that build and maintain the relationship between human being and machine."
Prices have yet to be announced, but expect a small uplift from the current model. And although a hot ST version is set to follow, there's so far been no official confirmation of a fire-breathing RS model.
