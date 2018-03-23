English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo

Rajya Sabha Elections 2018

Full Results [+]
BJP INC AITC BJD TRS RJD TDP YSRCP JD(U) OTH
Seats (2018) 33/59 seats
16 5 0 3 0 2 2 1 2 2
Andhra Pradesh3/3 seats
0000002100
Bihar6/6 seats
1100020020
Chhattisgarh0/1 seats
0000000000
Gujarat4/4 seats
2200000000
Haryana1/1 seats
1000000000
Himachal Pradesh1/1 seats
1000000000
Jharkhand0/2 seats
0000000000
Karnataka0/4 seats
0000000000
Kerala0/1 seats
0000000000
Madhya Pradesh5/5 seats
4100000000
Maharashtra6/6 seats
3100000002
Odisha3/3 seats
0003000000
Rajasthan3/3 seats
3000000000
Telangana0/3 seats
0000000000
Uttar Pradesh0/10 seats
0000000000
Uttarakhand1/1 seats
1000000000
West Bengal0/5 seats
0000000000

Total Strength: 245

NDA 75
UPA 52
OTH 91
26
»
1-min read

Ford Working With Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover to Develop Collaborative Parking

A demonstration has just been held in Milton Keynes where two parking-related technologies were showcased.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:March 23, 2018, 12:32 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ford Working With Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover to Develop Collaborative Parking
Ford collaborative parking. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
According to a study commissioned by Ford, drivers can spend the equivalent of more than a whole day each year searching for a parking space. However, the stress of searching for that elusive empty space in busy car parks could soon be a thing of the past, and that's because of a new "collaborative parking" technology which is currently being tested on the streets and in the car parks of Milton Keynes in the United Kingdom.

Ford is working in conjunction with Jaguar Land Rover and Tata Motors European Technical Centre (TMETC) and others to develop "collaborative parking" and other vehicle‑to‑infrastructure technologies as part of UK Autodrive, which is a £20 million government-sponsored program aimed at taking self-driving and connected-car technologies from test tracks to the real world. As parking spaces in towns and cities across Europe continue to become increasingly difficult to locate, it's hoped technology such as this could help to reduce driver stress as well as congestion.

Ford collaborative parking. (Image: AFP Relaxnews) Ford collaborative parking. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

A demonstration has just been held in Milton Keynes where two parking-related technologies were showcased. The first of them identifies where available parking spaces are in a car park and keeps the driver informed of their availability. So, as the car enters a car park, a continuously updated heat map shows the availability of parking spaces in the facility.

The parking space information is updated in real time by data collected from other connected cars in the same car park, so it shows parking spaces as they fill up and become vacant. Jaguar Land Rover demonstrated an even more advanced technology in a prototype autonomous Range Rover Sport, which goes a big step further by identifying an available parking space and then driving to it and parking in it by itself.

Christian Ress, the supervisor of Automated Driving Europe for Ford Research and Advanced Engineering explained: "We understand how much wasted time and unnecessary stress is caused by searching for parking spaces in towns and cities. With our research into 'collaborative parking', we see an opportunity to hand that time back to drivers, helping them enjoy happier, healthier and more efficient journeys."

Also Watch: 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class First Drive Review | Cars18

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Comedian or Lawmaker? TDP MP Sivaprasad Calls Parliament a Drama Den

Comedian or Lawmaker? TDP MP Sivaprasad Calls Parliament a Drama Den

Recommended For You