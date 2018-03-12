English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ford's China Vehicle Sales in February Fall 30%
Ford does not expect new products to start hitting the market in China till the first quarter of next year.
Ford Logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Ford Motor Co said on Friday its vehicle sales in China fell 30 percent in February from a year earlier, as it continued to struggle in the world’s largest auto market.
The U.S. automaker, whose sales in January fell 18 percent year-on-year, said sales volume last month totaled 47,483 vehicles.
Sales volume in the first two months of the year totaled 123,473 vehicles, down 23 percent from the same period a year ago.
Ford officials have attributed the weak start to 2018 to the dearth of new or significantly redesigned car models in its product pipeline - a factor that has weighed on the company’s business at least since early 2017.
Ford does not expect new products to start hitting the market in China till the first quarter of next year.
Also Watch: DC Hammer First Look at Auto Expo 2018 | Cars18
Also Watch
The U.S. automaker, whose sales in January fell 18 percent year-on-year, said sales volume last month totaled 47,483 vehicles.
Sales volume in the first two months of the year totaled 123,473 vehicles, down 23 percent from the same period a year ago.
Ford officials have attributed the weak start to 2018 to the dearth of new or significantly redesigned car models in its product pipeline - a factor that has weighed on the company’s business at least since early 2017.
Ford does not expect new products to start hitting the market in China till the first quarter of next year.
Also Watch: DC Hammer First Look at Auto Expo 2018 | Cars18
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
-
Monday 12 February , 2018
Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Friday 09 March , 2018 Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Friday 09 March , 2018 North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
Monday 12 February , 2018 Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Modi to Inaugurate Mary Kom's Academy in Presence of Vijender Singh, Sushil Kumar
- Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Photo Of Grandmom Mary Jo Holding Baby Stormi
- 7 Steps to Ace Any Task
- Bajaj Dominar 400 Modified as Police Bike Unveiled – See Pics
- Renault Kwid Outsider Could Launch by 2019, to be More of an ‘SUV’