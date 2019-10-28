Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Ford's Mustang-Inspired Electric SUV to Debut on November 17

Since the 2018 Detroit Auto Show, it's been publicly known that Ford has been working on an all-electric SUV that's inspired by its iconic Mustang muscle car.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:October 28, 2019, 3:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ford's Mustang-Inspired Electric SUV to Debut on November 17
Ford's Mustang-Inspired Electric SUV. (Image source: Twitter/ Ford Motor Company)

The 'Mustang-inspired' fully electric SUV that Ford has been teasing since 2018 finally gets an unveiling date: November 17.

Since the 2018 Detroit Auto Show, it's been publicly known that Ford has been working on an all-electric SUV that's inspired by its iconic Mustang muscle car. For the most part, exactly what that means is a mystery as the teaser images that the company has published of the model are too obscure to discern any visual details.

The only spec that the company revealed is that it will have a range exceeding 300 miles on a full charge.

This model will likely function as the poster child for Ford's 'Electrifying the Future' vision; the brand made a promise to invest $11 billion over the next five years in EV (electric vehicle) development as well as have 16 fully electric and 24 hybrid vehicles in their portfolio by 2022.

The good news for those anticipating the launch of this SUV is that -- after months of waiting -- the model was finally given a reveal date: November 17.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram