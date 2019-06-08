Forget #JCBKiKhudai and Watch a Real JCB Rescue Mahindra Scorpio – Watch Video

Last week, a tweet showing millions of views on a YouTube video of a JCB at work, broke the internet. The hashtag #JCBkikhudai topped the trending charts of most social media and gave rise to a whole other bag of memes and jokes around it. Amid those, here is a video showing a JCB bulldozer that helped pull out a Mahindra Scorpio in a fast-flowing river.

The YouTube video by The Black Buck shows a Mahindra Scorpio that is badly stuck in the Kaligandaki River in Kagbeni, Mustang. From what can be seen, the Scorpio had its wheel stuck in some obstacle in the riverbed. And to put the car out of its misery, the JCB truck comes and with a strong cable tied to it and the Scorpio, it pulls out the car in a go.

Note that the Scorpio is not a puny car either. In the SUV segment, the Scorpio holds a firm position with healthy sales and sumptuous features. The Scorpio driver in the video seems to have dared to cross the river, overestimating the car’s water wading capacity. However, things seem to have gone south that got the Scorpio horribly stuck in the middle of the river. On the other hand, the JCB used in the video is the 3DX Blackhoe, which is the most commonly used models in our country (You can read more about the brand by clicking these words).