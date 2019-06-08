Forget #JCBKiKhudai and Watch a Real JCB Rescue Mahindra Scorpio – Watch Video
The YouTube video by The Black Buck shows a Mahindra Scorpio that is badly stuck in the Kaligandaki River in Kagbeni, Mustang.
The JCB rescuing a Mahindra Scorpio (Image source: YouTube Screenshot/ The Black Buck)
Last week, a tweet showing millions of views on a YouTube video of a JCB at work, broke the internet. The hashtag #JCBkikhudai topped the trending charts of most social media and gave rise to a whole other bag of memes and jokes around it. Amid those, here is a video showing a JCB bulldozer that helped pull out a Mahindra Scorpio in a fast-flowing river.
The YouTube video by The Black Buck shows a Mahindra Scorpio that is badly stuck in the Kaligandaki River in Kagbeni, Mustang. From what can be seen, the Scorpio had its wheel stuck in some obstacle in the riverbed. And to put the car out of its misery, the JCB truck comes and with a strong cable tied to it and the Scorpio, it pulls out the car in a go.
Note that the Scorpio is not a puny car either. In the SUV segment, the Scorpio holds a firm position with healthy sales and sumptuous features. The Scorpio driver in the video seems to have dared to cross the river, overestimating the car’s water wading capacity. However, things seem to have gone south that got the Scorpio horribly stuck in the middle of the river. On the other hand, the JCB used in the video is the 3DX Blackhoe, which is the most commonly used models in our country (You can read more about the brand by clicking these words).
Also Watch
-
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 15 May , 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Donald Trump Says Moon is a Part of Mars, Scolds NASA for Planning Another Lunar Mission
- Jonas Brothers Join Sophie Turner at Dark Phoenix Premiere But Priyanka Chopra Gives It a Miss
- ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
- India vs Australia: 'No Chance' I'll Share Dhoni's Secrets With Australian Camp, Says Hussey
- Facebook Investors Want Mark Zuckerberg Out, Share Structure Redone: The Full Story
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s