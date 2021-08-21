Forgot to Carry your Driving License or RC? These Apps Can Help You Avoid Challans

According to the amendments made by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to the Motor Vehicle Act, the fine imposed on somebody found driving without a driving license (DL) is Rs 5000. That’s a lot! Due to this, carrying a driving license is a must now.

However, sometimes, things slip out of your mind, and you forget your driving license at home. The entire trip goes into the anxiety of not having your driving license with you. But not anymore. Thanks to technology, you do not have to carry your license with you all the time anymore. You can now carry your DL on your mobile phones, and it’s extremely seldom that you forget your phones.

Recently, Delhi’s transport department gave the green light to the digital copies of your DL as a valid document under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Here are the Apps you can use to obtain and store your DL’s digital copy.

DigiLocker

DigiLocker, as the name suggests, is not just an application but a locker for all your essential documents and certificates, including your DL. Developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the app lets you download your official documents in the app’s database. The source of these certificates is authentic and directly attached to the organizations issuing them.

mParivahan

Developed by the National Informatics Centre, the mParivahan app lets you create a digital copy of your DL and RC. It will be considered an authentic document by the officials across all Regional Transport Offices and by all traffic officials.

Both the apps are available for both Android and iOS. Moreover, the registration process and the process of retrieval on these apps are very easy and hassle-free. So next time you’re asked for your DL, feel free to flip out your phone rather than dabbling in your pockets cluelessly.

