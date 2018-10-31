English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Former Audi CEO to be Released, Over 4 Months After Arrest
The Munich state court said it lifted an arrest warrant against Stadler, ruling that it was "justifiable" on condition that he refrain from contact with people relevant to the investigation.
Rupert Stadler, Former CEO of Audi. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
A German court has ordered the release of former Audi CEO Rupert Stadler, more than four months after he was arrested in an investigation into the manipulation of diesel emissions controls. The Munich state court said it lifted an arrest warrant against Stadler, ruling that it was "justifiable" on condition that he refrain from contact with people relevant to the investigation. He will have to post an unspecified bail payment.
Prosecutors ordered Stadler's arrest in mid-June over fears he might try to evade justice. A week earlier, authorities searched his private residence on suspicion of fraud and indirect improprieties with documents.
Stadler was suspended at his own request after his arrest. Audi's parent company, Volkswagen, on October 2 announced an agreement with Stadler for him to leave the automaker. Audi's suspended Chief Executive Rupert Stadler had appealed to a court to be released from custody earlier after spending time in jail. Stadler was arrested in mid-June as part of a broader probe into emissions cheating at the premium brand, which is part of Volkswagen Group.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
