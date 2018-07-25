English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Former Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne dies aged 66

Fiat and Chrysler merged officially under Marchionne's management on August 1, 2014.

Reuters

Updated:July 25, 2018, 4:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Former Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne dies aged 66
File photo of Sergio Marchionne, Former CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. (Image: Reuters)
Former Fiat Chrysler chief executive Sergio Marchionne has died at the age of 66, the carmaker's controlling family shareholder said on Wednesday. Marchionne fell gravely ill after suffering complications following recent surgery in a Zurich hospital. "Unfortunately, what we feared has come to pass. Sergio Marchionne, man and friend, is gone," FCA Chairman John Elkann, of the controlling Agnelli family, said in a statement. Marchionne was appointed CEO of Fiat Chrysler in 2009. Fiat and Chrysler merged officially under Marchionne's management on August 1, 2014.

He was replaced as chief executive last weekend after Fiat Chrysler (FCA) said his condition had worsened. Jeep division head Mike Manley was named to succeed longtime Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne, one of the auto industry's most tenacious and respected auto chiefs, who fell seriously ill after suffering complications following surgery last week. Marchionne was already due to step down next April.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?

What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...