English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Former Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne dies aged 66
Fiat and Chrysler merged officially under Marchionne's management on August 1, 2014.
File photo of Sergio Marchionne, Former CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. (Image: Reuters)
Former Fiat Chrysler chief executive Sergio Marchionne has died at the age of 66, the carmaker's controlling family shareholder said on Wednesday. Marchionne fell gravely ill after suffering complications following recent surgery in a Zurich hospital. "Unfortunately, what we feared has come to pass. Sergio Marchionne, man and friend, is gone," FCA Chairman John Elkann, of the controlling Agnelli family, said in a statement. Marchionne was appointed CEO of Fiat Chrysler in 2009. Fiat and Chrysler merged officially under Marchionne's management on August 1, 2014.
He was replaced as chief executive last weekend after Fiat Chrysler (FCA) said his condition had worsened. Jeep division head Mike Manley was named to succeed longtime Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne, one of the auto industry's most tenacious and respected auto chiefs, who fell seriously ill after suffering complications following surgery last week. Marchionne was already due to step down next April.
Also Watch
He was replaced as chief executive last weekend after Fiat Chrysler (FCA) said his condition had worsened. Jeep division head Mike Manley was named to succeed longtime Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne, one of the auto industry's most tenacious and respected auto chiefs, who fell seriously ill after suffering complications following surgery last week. Marchionne was already due to step down next April.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
-
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Friday 13 July , 2018 Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Did You Know Ishaan Khatter Lost Out on Student Of The Year 2 Because of Ex Tara Sutaria?
- Honor 9N With Notch Display, Dual Camera Launched in India Starting at Rs 11,999
- India’s Only Warm-Up Ahead of Test Series Provides Opportunity for Players to Audition for Spots
- New 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan Teased, Most Aerodynamic Car Ever
- India in England – Five Batting Performances that Linger in Memory
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...