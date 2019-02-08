English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Former Indian Cricket Team Captain Sourav Ganguly Buys BMW G 310 GS Motorcycle Worth Rs 3.49 Lakh
Last year Yuvraj Singh bought a BMW G 310 R bike worth Rs 2.99 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), making him the first celebrity to buy a BMW G 310 R motorcycle in India.
Sourav Ganguly with his new BMW G 310 GS. (Image: BMW Motorrad)
Former Indian Cricket team captain and opening batsman Sourav Ganguly has bought a new BMW G 310 GS motorcycle priced at Rs 3.49 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Last year another cricketer, Yuvraj Singh bought a BMW G 310 R bike worth Rs 2.99 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), making him the first celebrity to buy a BMW G 310 R motorcycle in India. Both the motorcycles made their India debut last year and have been developed in association with TVS Motors.
BMW is offering an unlimited kilometer warranty for 3 years, that can be extended to 4 or 5 years. Both the bikes are produced at the TVS plant at Hosur, Tamil Nadu, making them the first Make-in-India BMW motorcycles.
Sourav Ganguly joins Yuvraj Singh to buy a BMW G 310. (Image: BMW Motorrad)BMW G 310 GS. (Image: BMW Motorrad)
Both the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS are powered by 313cc, liquid-cooled, a single-cylinder unit with four valves and a DOHC cylinder head as seen on the TVS Apache RR 310. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and produces 34hp of power and churns out 28 Nm of peak torque. Both BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS get tubular steel frames, five-spoke alloy wheels and ABS.
The BMW G 310 R is available in 3 different colours - Style HP, Cosmic Black and newly introduced Racing Red. With the launch of the BMW G 310 GS and the G 310 R, India has become the fourth country where BMW produces motorcycles at, after Germany, Thailand and Brazil.
In the Indian market, the BMW G 310 R competes against the likes of TVS Apache RR 310, KTM Duke 390 and Benelli TNT 300. BMW currently sells BMW S 1000 RR, BMW R 1200 GS, BMW F 750 GS, BMW F 850 GS, BMW R nineT, BMW R nineT Scrambler, BMW R nineT Racer and BMW K 1600 B in India.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
