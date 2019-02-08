English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Former Indian Cricket Team Captain Sourav Ganguly Buys BMW G 310 GS Motorcycle Worth Rs 3.49 Lakh

Last year Yuvraj Singh bought a BMW G 310 R bike worth Rs 2.99 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), making him the first celebrity to buy a BMW G 310 R motorcycle in India.

Arjit Garg | News18.comArjit_Garg

Updated:February 8, 2019, 9:58 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Former Indian Cricket Team Captain Sourav Ganguly Buys BMW G 310 GS Motorcycle Worth Rs 3.49 Lakh
Sourav Ganguly with his new BMW G 310 GS. (Image: BMW Motorrad)
Loading...
Former Indian Cricket team captain and opening batsman Sourav Ganguly has bought a new BMW G 310 GS motorcycle priced at Rs 3.49 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Last year another cricketer, Yuvraj Singh bought a BMW G 310 R bike worth Rs 2.99 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), making him the first celebrity to buy a BMW G 310 R motorcycle in India. Both the motorcycles made their India debut last year and have been developed in association with TVS Motors.

Subscribe here for the latest auotmobile videos and reviews!

BMW is offering an unlimited kilometer warranty for 3 years, that can be extended to 4 or 5 years. Both the bikes are produced at the TVS plant at Hosur, Tamil Nadu, making them the first Make-in-India BMW motorcycles.

Sourav Ganguly joins Yuvraj Singh to buy a BMW G 310. (Image: BMW Motorrad)BMW G 310 GS. (Image: BMW Motorrad) Sourav Ganguly joins Yuvraj Singh to buy a BMW G 310. (Image: BMW Motorrad)BMW G 310 GS. (Image: BMW Motorrad)

Both the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS are powered by 313cc, liquid-cooled, a single-cylinder unit with four valves and a DOHC cylinder head as seen on the TVS Apache RR 310. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and produces 34hp of power and churns out 28 Nm of peak torque. Both BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS get tubular steel frames, five-spoke alloy wheels and ABS.

The BMW G 310 R is available in 3 different colours - Style HP, Cosmic Black and newly introduced Racing Red. With the launch of the BMW G 310 GS and the G 310 R, India has become the fourth country where BMW produces motorcycles at, after Germany, Thailand and Brazil.



In the Indian market, the BMW G 310 R competes against the likes of TVS Apache RR 310, KTM Duke 390 and Benelli TNT 300. BMW currently sells BMW S 1000 RR, BMW R 1200 GS, BMW F 750 GS, BMW F 850 GS, BMW R nineT, BMW R nineT Scrambler, BMW R nineT Racer and BMW K 1600 B in India.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram