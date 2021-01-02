Former Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Buys MINI Countryman S JCW Worth Rs 42.4 Lakh

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh is known as a huge car enthusiast. The swashbuckling batsman owns expensive cars like BMW M5 E60, BMW X6 M, Audi Q5, Lamborghini Murcielago and Bentley Continental GT among others. He has now added a brand-new MINI Countryman S JCW Edition to his collection. Yuvraj recently took delivery of the car with his wife Hazel Keech.

The ace cricketer opted for the JCW inspired MINI Cooper Countryman in a chili red colour with black stripes on it. The British carmaker’s new Countryman is one of its biggest hatchbacks and is available as a completely built unit (CBU) with only a petrol engine and comes in two variants. The MINI Countryman’s price in India starts at Rs 38.5 lakh, but the one Yuvraj purchased carries a price tag of Rs 42.4 lakh (ex-showroom).

Yuvraj’s pick of the sportier variant of the MINI Countryman S is what MINI calls a JCW-inspired edition that gets a slew of optional extras. The current variant features a sportier transmission, but the engine is the same. It has a 2.0-litre petrol unit generating a maximum power of 192 PS and a peak torque of 280 Nm at a low rpm of 1,350.

The JCW-inspired variant is mated with an eight-speed automatic Steptronic transmission while the regular version features the same eight-speed non-sport automatic transmission. According to MINI Cooper, both the variants can reach 0-100 km per hour in 7.5 seconds and there are no major mechanical changes between the two. Both variants have the same fuel economy.

The interior comes with a picnic bench, anthracite headliner, Harman Kardon speakers, navigation system, MINI Connected XL, navigation system and host of other features. It also gets John Cooper Works Thrill Spoke wheels with run-flat tyres, while the cabin has a premium leather punch carbon black upholstery.

The exterior of the JCW inspired model gets the John Cooper Works Aerodynamic Kit. It gets black-out Outside Rear View Mirror and the rear gets a sportier look with a rear spoiler wing. The most expensive version is also offered with a Comfort Access System, a keyless entry system and an added request sensor to the doors. It allows for opening of the boot from the remote key, while this feature isn’t available in the regular MINI Cooper S Countryman.

