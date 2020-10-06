Former JK CM Omar Abdullah Ecstatic After Driving All-New Thar, Anand Mahindra Responds

On Monday, Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah launched the all-new Mahindra Thar in Srinagar and even went out on a spin with his son Omar Abdullah. With its own cult following, the SUV’s older version is owned by several famous personalities. The former Chief Minister also shared his experience on his twitter account.

Took dad for a spin in the new @MahindraRise Thar. What an amazing vehicle! I loved the short drive & can’t wait to take it for a longer one when it snows & off-road in to the mountains. Take a bow team Mahindra. Kudos @anandmahindra pic.twitter.com/3By3yCTFeU — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 5, 2020

The National Conference leaders, who have also served the state as Chief Ministers in the past, were invited to Mahindra dealership for the launch of all-new Mahindra Thar. After the launch, they took a closer look at the vehicle and Omar Abdullah took the vehicle out for a test drive with his father.

Sharing the images from the drive, Omar tweeted how he loved the short drive and cannot wait to take it out on a long drive when it actually starts snowing in the hills. He congratulated team Mahindra for launching the brand new version of the classic vehicle. Anand Mahinda, Mahindra Group Chairman, responded to his tweet as well.

Coming from you, that’s an enormous compliment! I know you’re very demanding of the cars you drive....🙏🏽 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 5, 2020

The latest version of Thar is based on a new platform which is going to be used in the next-gen Scorpio as well. Mahindra has put in some serious work on the latest Thar, which is entirely different from the older generation. It is now wider and longer than before and offers more features.

The car is available in AX, AX(O) and LX trims. The LX version is the top-end trim and comes with the company fitted hardtop for the first time. Thar is also available in convertible and soft-top versions. The SUV also has touchscreen infotainment screen, speakers, multi-function steering wheel and so on.

Thar is one of the iconic vehicles of India manufactured by Mahindra and its recent launch was one of the most anticipated ones in the year. Price for the Mahindra Thar starts at Rs 9.8 lakh, ex-showroom and goes up to Rs 13.75 lakh, ex-showroom.