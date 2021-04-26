Former Maruti MD and Carnation Founder Jagdish Khattar Dies at 79 Due to Cardiac Arrest

Former Maruti Suzuki Managing Director Jagdish Khattar, who was known for his radical decisions that led Maruti Suzuki at the top the game has died of cardiac arrest at an age of 79 years. Khattar was the managing director at the India’s largest car company for eight years, service a tenure from 1999 to 2007.

Khattar, and IAS was first appointed by Government of India to lead the semi-govt owned Maruti brand and joined as a director in 1993. He later went on to become the MD in 1999, followed by his appointment under Suzuki Motor Corporation, when Maruti Suzuki became fully owned subsidiary of the Japanese carmaker.

After retiring from Maruti in October 2007, he launched an entrepreneurial venture named Carnation Auto, a multi-brand automobile service network also dealing in used car business.

“This is a deep personal loss and has come as a big shock. We had worked together for many years. He is someone who had done a lot of good for Maruti," Bhargava told CNBC-TV18 about Bhargava’s death.

Khattar was also the joint secretary in the steel ministry, and he worked at various administrative positions in the Uttar Pradesh government before moving to Maruti.

