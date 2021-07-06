Former Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy Flies Maiden IndiGo Flight from Kolkata to Darbhanga

IndiGo on Monday started flight operations from the Darbhanga airport in Bihar to expand its regional presence, a statement said. The first flight of IndiGo came from Kolkata and landed at the Darbhanga at around 2.30 pm. After spending an hour at the airport, the aircraft then returned to Kolkata. "Darbhanga will now be connected to IndiGo's network through nonstop services to Hyderabad and Kolkata," the airline's statement noted.

.@IndiGo6E maiden touchdown at Darbhanga. The pilot on the left side of 6E-6919 from Kolkata was @RajivPratapRudy - former minister of civil aviation Rudy, a trained pilot flies with IndiGo to keep his license current #aviation #Pilot pic.twitter.com/FTrZJKz51D — Arindam Majumder (@ari_maj) July 5, 2021

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, We are pleased to expand our regional presence and begin operations from cultural land of Darbhanga, Bihar."

Former Civil Aviation Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy was part of crew that operated the maiden flight from Kolkata to Darbhanga.

