Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn Denies Allegations Against Him: Report
Ghosn, who has not spoken publicly, has told investigators that he had no intention of under-reporting his remuneration on financial documents and has denied allegations against him.
File photo of Carlos Ghosn (image: Reuters)
Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, arrested ealier on suspicion of financial misdoing, has denied the allegations against him, Japanese public broadcaster NHK said on Sunday. Ghosn, who has not spoken publicly, has told investigators that he had no intention of under-reporting his remuneration on financial documents and has denied allegations against him, NHK said, without giving sources or further details.
Greg Kelly, a former Nissan executive arrested along with Ghosn, was quoted by NHK on Saturday as defending Ghosn's compensation, saying it was discussed with other officials and paid out appropriately.
Ghosn and Kelly were ousted by the automaker on Thursday and a source familiar with the matter said Nissan aims to nominate a new chairman within a month or two, hopefully before its next board meeting slated for around December 20.
Japanese prosecutors say Ghosn and Kelly conspired to understate Ghosn's remuneration by about half the 10 billion yen ($88 million) he earned at Nissan over five years from 2010. The company has also cited other, multiple infractions.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Hero XPulse 200T
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200
Monday 19 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look of 2019 Kawasaki Z400
Friday 16 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Harley Davidson LiveWire Electric Motorcycle
Thursday 15 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look of Royal Enfield KX Concept
