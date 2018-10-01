English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Former TVS Motor President Releases Book on Automobile Recycling Systems in India

Retired Captain N S Mohan Ram, a full-time consultant with TVS Motor has headed the industry panel in the Society of Indian Automotive Manufacturers from its inception.

PTI

Updated:October 1, 2018, 9:37 AM IST
1st Generation Maruti 800. Photo for representation only. (Image: Aashim Tyagi/Flickr)
A book on recycling of automobiles upon completion of their lifetime service has been released here. The book "Recycling of End of Life Automobiles - With Special Focus on India and Developing Nations" was released by Celeris Technologies, Chairman, Sumantran and the first copy was received by Transport Commissioner, C Samayamoorthy at a function here, recently, a press release said.

TVS Motor sponsored the book penned by the former president of the company and retired captain N S Mohan Ram. It offers a comprehensive account of the automobile recycling systems in developed country vis-a-vis the current scenario in developing nations. The book also presents a future roadmap for the country.

"India is currently the world's largest manufacturer of two-wheelers and fourth largest in production of cars. It is well on the way to meet the automotive mission plan 2016-26 of tripling output within a decade", Ram said.

"The informal industry for scrapping old vehicles, located in crowded residential areas, have neither the capacity nor the capability to tackle the huge increase in end-of-life vehicles which will be generated in near future," he added. Ram, a full-time consultant with TVS Motor has headed the industry panel in the Society of Indian Automotive Manufacturers from its inception, the release said.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
