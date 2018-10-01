Former TVS Motor President Releases Book on Automobile Recycling Systems in India

A book on recycling of automobiles upon completion of their lifetime service has been released here. The book "Recycling of End of Life Automobiles - With Special Focus on India and Developing Nations" was released by Celeris Technologies, Chairman, Sumantran and the first copy was received by Transport Commissioner, C Samayamoorthy at a function here, recently, a press release said.TVS Motor sponsored the book penned by the former president of the company and retired captain N S Mohan Ram. It offers a comprehensive account of the automobile recycling systems in developed country vis-a-vis the current scenario in developing nations. The book also presents a future roadmap for the country."India is currently the world's largest manufacturer of two-wheelers and fourth largest in production of cars. It is well on the way to meet the automotive mission plan 2016-26 of tripling output within a decade", Ram said."The informal industry for scrapping old vehicles, located in crowded residential areas, have neither the capacity nor the capability to tackle the huge increase in end-of-life vehicles which will be generated in near future," he added. Ram, a full-time consultant with TVS Motor has headed the industry panel in the Society of Indian Automotive Manufacturers from its inception, the release said.