Formula 1: New Faces, Returning Races and Hello to Halo

Formula One's 'halo' head protection device makes its race debut this season in a 21-round championship with France and Germany back on the calendar and some new faces joining the old favourites on the starting grid.'Grid Kids' will replace the female models standing next to cars before the start, with races starting later in Europe and Brazil and a new logo further distancing the sport from the Bernie Ecclestone era.The following fact box looks at what's changed for 2018.The most obvious novelty, a carbon-titanium cockpit head protection system that weighs in at seven kg -- a significant amount given that the rules have increased the car's minimum weight by only five kg to 733kg.The three-point structure has been introduced to protect drivers from flying debris and bouncing wheels.Getting in and out of the car will take longer and be trickier, with drivers having to take care of the aerodynamic additions.Drivers are now limited to three power units per season, rather than four, before incurring penalties.Even more challenging, they are limited to only two MGU-K units (Motor Generator Unit-Kinetic) and two energy stores.Any additional elements incur grid penalties, which have been changed to avoid the farcical situations of the past where drivers incurred drops far in excess of the number of places available.Now, any driver who is handed a penalty of 15 places or more will start from the back.