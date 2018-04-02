Formula E Racecar vs Qatar Airways’ Airbus A350 vs Boeing 787 Dreamliner [Video] – Guess Who Wins?

Time and again we have seen unconventional racing between various forms of motorsports machines and some sort of a unique opposition. Aircrafts are a fast favorite among such drag races, be it commercial airliners or be it jet fighters. A video posted by Qatar Airways shows an Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner, drag race with a Formula E racecar.The Formula E cars are the counterpart of immensely popular Formula 1 motorsports. While F1 attracts a lot of crowd, Formula E is struggling to create a name of itself, one reason being, the electric car is not as aural as the F1 car. But the notion is changing rapidly and this video was shot as part of the promotional campaign for the ongoing series.Both the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner are part of the Qatar Airways’ portfolio, and takes part in a race with a Formula E racecar driven by racer Jerome D’Ambrosio, Dragon Formula E driver. The unique race has two rounds – one up against Airbus while taking off and one against Boeing, while landing.The Formula E racecar with 880 kg weight and a top speed of 225 kmph matched the speed of both the aircrafts. The 66 metre long Airbus A350 has a 0-260 kmph run in 29 seconds with a top speed of 944 kmph (flying), as against 0-100 kmph in 3.0 seconds of Formula E car. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner has a top speed of 954 kmph and 57 metre length.The YouTube description of the video reads – “We put our most modern aircraft, the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner, up against one of the fastest, most modern cars in the world, the ABB FIA Formula E Spark SRT-01E. Using our home and hub Hamad International Airport as the venue, we closed a runway and pitted Formula E car and renowned racing driver Jerome D’Ambrosio in a man-and-machine race like no other.Matched up against an Airbus A350 taking off, can the Formula E car keep the lead before the plane leaves the ground? And then on the return leg, how did the Formula E car fare against a landing Boeing 787 Dreamliner? Can a car outrun two planes?Start your engine, ready, set, GO! Watch now and find out.”