English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Formula E Racecar vs Qatar Airways’ Airbus A350 vs Boeing 787 Dreamliner [Video] – Guess Who Wins?
Both the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner races against a Formula E racecar driven by racer Jerome D’Ambrosio, Dragon Formula E driver.
Formula E vs Airbus A350 vs Boeing 787 Dreamliner. (Image: Qatar Airways YouTube Screenshot)
Time and again we have seen unconventional racing between various forms of motorsports machines and some sort of a unique opposition. Aircrafts are a fast favorite among such drag races, be it commercial airliners or be it jet fighters. A video posted by Qatar Airways shows an Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner, drag race with a Formula E racecar.
The Formula E cars are the counterpart of immensely popular Formula 1 motorsports. While F1 attracts a lot of crowd, Formula E is struggling to create a name of itself, one reason being, the electric car is not as aural as the F1 car. But the notion is changing rapidly and this video was shot as part of the promotional campaign for the ongoing series.
Both the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner are part of the Qatar Airways’ portfolio, and takes part in a race with a Formula E racecar driven by racer Jerome D’Ambrosio, Dragon Formula E driver. The unique race has two rounds – one up against Airbus while taking off and one against Boeing, while landing.
The Formula E racecar with 880 kg weight and a top speed of 225 kmph matched the speed of both the aircrafts. The 66 metre long Airbus A350 has a 0-260 kmph run in 29 seconds with a top speed of 944 kmph (flying), as against 0-100 kmph in 3.0 seconds of Formula E car. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner has a top speed of 954 kmph and 57 metre length.
The YouTube description of the video reads – “We put our most modern aircraft, the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner, up against one of the fastest, most modern cars in the world, the ABB FIA Formula E Spark SRT-01E. Using our home and hub Hamad International Airport as the venue, we closed a runway and pitted Formula E car and renowned racing driver Jerome D’Ambrosio in a man-and-machine race like no other.
Matched up against an Airbus A350 taking off, can the Formula E car keep the lead before the plane leaves the ground? And then on the return leg, how did the Formula E car fare against a landing Boeing 787 Dreamliner? Can a car outrun two planes?
Start your engine, ready, set, GO! Watch now and find out.”
Also Watch:
Also Watch
The Formula E cars are the counterpart of immensely popular Formula 1 motorsports. While F1 attracts a lot of crowd, Formula E is struggling to create a name of itself, one reason being, the electric car is not as aural as the F1 car. But the notion is changing rapidly and this video was shot as part of the promotional campaign for the ongoing series.
Both the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner are part of the Qatar Airways’ portfolio, and takes part in a race with a Formula E racecar driven by racer Jerome D’Ambrosio, Dragon Formula E driver. The unique race has two rounds – one up against Airbus while taking off and one against Boeing, while landing.
The Formula E racecar with 880 kg weight and a top speed of 225 kmph matched the speed of both the aircrafts. The 66 metre long Airbus A350 has a 0-260 kmph run in 29 seconds with a top speed of 944 kmph (flying), as against 0-100 kmph in 3.0 seconds of Formula E car. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner has a top speed of 954 kmph and 57 metre length.
The YouTube description of the video reads – “We put our most modern aircraft, the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner, up against one of the fastest, most modern cars in the world, the ABB FIA Formula E Spark SRT-01E. Using our home and hub Hamad International Airport as the venue, we closed a runway and pitted Formula E car and renowned racing driver Jerome D’Ambrosio in a man-and-machine race like no other.
Matched up against an Airbus A350 taking off, can the Formula E car keep the lead before the plane leaves the ground? And then on the return leg, how did the Formula E car fare against a landing Boeing 787 Dreamliner? Can a car outrun two planes?
Start your engine, ready, set, GO! Watch now and find out.”
Also Watch:
Also Watch
-
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
Friday 30 March , 2018 Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- New Spy App Can Track Your WhatsApp Activities, Including Time Spent Online And More
- Kawasaki Ninja 400 Launched in India at Rs 4.69 Lakh, to Take on KTM RC 390
- Harvard Students Use Rihanna Song As Protest Anthem; See The Video
- Deepika Padukone in a Black Outfit is What Dreams are Made of; See Pics
- Let Them Show Our Drama Serials and Films First, Says Pakistani Actor Mehwish Hayat