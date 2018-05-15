English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Formula One Bosses Considering Silverstone Switch for 1,000th Race
Silverstone, which hosted the first Formula One championship race in 1950, will put on this year's British race on July 8.
Image for representation only (Image: Getty Images)
Formula One bosses considered moving next year's British Grand Prix back to April so that Silverstone could host the 1,000th championship race but that honour will go to China instead, according to the sport's managing director Sean Bratches. Bratches told Reuters at last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix that the British weather had made such a rescheduling impractical.
Silverstone, which hosted the first Formula One championship race in 1950, will put on this year's British race on July 8. "Silverstone was the first grand prix and we would have liked to see the 1,000th go back to the first," said Bratches. "I think there's a nice story and a nice harmony there. "But when I was told, being a relatively new Brit, that the weather is sub-optimal in April, they warded me off that quickly."
Also Read: 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV to Launch in India Soon - Detailed Image Gallery
The American, who joined Formula One last year when U.S.-owned Liberty Media took over as the commercial rights holder, confirmed China -- which will be the third race on the 2019 calendar -- would host the 1,000th.
The 2019 schedule has yet to be published and there has been some speculation about whether Liberty might tweak it to ensure a circuit with more atmosphere and history hosted the milestone race. Silverstone has hosted a British Grand Prix in April before, in 2000 when it rained heavily and the car parks turned into fields of mud.
Also Read: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza AGS Vs Ford EcoSport Automatic Spec Comparison - Price, Mileage and More
The main car parks were then closed to all except coaches, forcing many spectators to trudge over fields to watch the action. Bratches said Formula One planned to make a big deal of the 1,000th race throughout 2019, with China a key market for the sport's growth.
"We've spent a lot of time on this topic and looking at different circumstances, weather patterns," he said of the schedule. "China is a great place to race. It's part of our future and we're excited about going there for that particular race. "That said... next year we're going to celebrate it as the year of the 1,000th grand prix so you're going to see integrations across the year celebrating this incredible milestone," he added.
RISK-FREE
Bratches said the Chinese organisers had welcomed the move. "They're embracing it and we're starting to have discussions in terms of how we can amplify it and make sure that it's celebrated in an appropriate way," he said.
Formula One has a record-equalling 21 races this season and Miami could be joining the party in 2019 with a street race proposed. That has led to paddock speculation about Azerbaijan's future but Bratches said that race was not linked in any way to Miami.
"Nonsense. Capital letters. There's no relationship between our efforts and grand prix in Baku and any other grand prix in the world," he said. "Fake news."
Don't Forget to Subscribe to the 'Tech And Auto Show' YouTube Channel
Silverstone's future has also been in the spotlight after the circuit's owners activated a break clause in 2017 which means next year's race will be the last unless a new deal is done. Representatives from Silverstone were in Barcelona but Bratches said there had been no meeting.
"We didn't have conversations with them this particular weekend. Most of the discussions we've been having have been taking place in London and that's not to insinuate that anything is wrong," he said.
"There's a lot of promoters here from Singapore, Silverstone and around Europe and the globe. Hockenheim is here," he added, referring to the German track whose deal expires this year.
Hockenheim promoters said last week that they wanted to continue but with a new 'risk-free' deal, a concept that has met with little favour in the past and may again fall on barren ground.
"A lot of people might want a risk-free contract but that's not our business model. We're looking forward to the grand Prix there this year," said Bratches.
Also Watch
Silverstone, which hosted the first Formula One championship race in 1950, will put on this year's British race on July 8. "Silverstone was the first grand prix and we would have liked to see the 1,000th go back to the first," said Bratches. "I think there's a nice story and a nice harmony there. "But when I was told, being a relatively new Brit, that the weather is sub-optimal in April, they warded me off that quickly."
Also Read: 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV to Launch in India Soon - Detailed Image Gallery
The American, who joined Formula One last year when U.S.-owned Liberty Media took over as the commercial rights holder, confirmed China -- which will be the third race on the 2019 calendar -- would host the 1,000th.
The 2019 schedule has yet to be published and there has been some speculation about whether Liberty might tweak it to ensure a circuit with more atmosphere and history hosted the milestone race. Silverstone has hosted a British Grand Prix in April before, in 2000 when it rained heavily and the car parks turned into fields of mud.
Also Read: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza AGS Vs Ford EcoSport Automatic Spec Comparison - Price, Mileage and More
The main car parks were then closed to all except coaches, forcing many spectators to trudge over fields to watch the action. Bratches said Formula One planned to make a big deal of the 1,000th race throughout 2019, with China a key market for the sport's growth.
"We've spent a lot of time on this topic and looking at different circumstances, weather patterns," he said of the schedule. "China is a great place to race. It's part of our future and we're excited about going there for that particular race. "That said... next year we're going to celebrate it as the year of the 1,000th grand prix so you're going to see integrations across the year celebrating this incredible milestone," he added.
RISK-FREE
Bratches said the Chinese organisers had welcomed the move. "They're embracing it and we're starting to have discussions in terms of how we can amplify it and make sure that it's celebrated in an appropriate way," he said.
Formula One has a record-equalling 21 races this season and Miami could be joining the party in 2019 with a street race proposed. That has led to paddock speculation about Azerbaijan's future but Bratches said that race was not linked in any way to Miami.
"Nonsense. Capital letters. There's no relationship between our efforts and grand prix in Baku and any other grand prix in the world," he said. "Fake news."
Don't Forget to Subscribe to the 'Tech And Auto Show' YouTube Channel
Silverstone's future has also been in the spotlight after the circuit's owners activated a break clause in 2017 which means next year's race will be the last unless a new deal is done. Representatives from Silverstone were in Barcelona but Bratches said there had been no meeting.
"We didn't have conversations with them this particular weekend. Most of the discussions we've been having have been taking place in London and that's not to insinuate that anything is wrong," he said.
"There's a lot of promoters here from Singapore, Silverstone and around Europe and the globe. Hockenheim is here," he added, referring to the German track whose deal expires this year.
Hockenheim promoters said last week that they wanted to continue but with a new 'risk-free' deal, a concept that has met with little favour in the past and may again fall on barren ground.
"A lot of people might want a risk-free contract but that's not our business model. We're looking forward to the grand Prix there this year," said Bratches.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now
-
Tuesday 15 May , 2018
Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka
-
Tuesday 15 May , 2018
Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now
Tuesday 15 May , 2018 Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka
Tuesday 15 May , 2018 Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Saturday 12 May , 2018 Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Honor 10 First Impressions Review: An AI Camera Phone to be Reckoned With in 2018
- World Champions Germany Name Injured Manuel Neuer in Provisional Squad
- One Day to OnePlus 6 Launch: Images, Price, Specifications And All You Need to Know
- Watch Opening Salvo | Aakash Chopra Previews IPL 2018, Match 49: KKR vs RR
- Virat Kohli Scales Mount 500 for Record Fifth Time in IPL