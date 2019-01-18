Fortnite Player Buys Tesla Model X All Because Elon Musk Replied to Him on Twitter

Glad you like it https://t.co/7FbQc0M9M5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 15, 2019

Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla Inc. is pretty active on Twitter and has a knack of revealing important information on the social media platform, way before any official communication is made to the world. However, apart from talking about the brand alone, he also likes to interact with other Twitter users on a variety of topics. In one such unusual incidence, one Fortnite Player bought a new Tesla Model X SUV just because Elon Musk replied to him on Twitter.Professional Fortnite player Turner 'Tfue' Tenney tweeted to Elon Musk back in October 2018 asking him to help get better internet connection. The tweet read – ‘Yo @elonmusk could you help me get better internet thanks <3’. In his usual manner, Elon Musk replied him saying ‘Yes’.It all seemed like a normal friendly Twitter conversation until Tfue posted on Twitter, promising to buy a Tesla car just because Elon Musk replied to him. While everybody might have brushed his promise under the carpet (because who buys a car just because a CEO of the company replies on the Twitter), Tfue actually lived up to his tweet and bought a Tesla!Yes, the Fortnite player kept his Twitter promise from three months ago and bought a brand new flagship Tesla Model X SUV and obviously, Elon Musk replied again saying – ‘Glad you liked it’. We are wondering what Tfue will do now?While we are not sure about the variant he bought, the Tesla Model X 100D has a 100 kWh battery pack which company claims to provide a range of 474 Kilometers. With dual motor all-wheel drive, Tesla Model X can sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 4.7 seconds. In the UK, the Tesla Model X retails upwards of GBP 90,000 which is equivalent to Rs 80 Lakh.