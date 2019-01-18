English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fortnite Player Buys Tesla Model X All Because Elon Musk Replied to Him on Twitter
Professional Fortnite player Turner 'Tfue' Tenney tweeted to Elon Musk back in October 2018 asking him to help get better internet connection.
Tfue with his new Tesla Model X. (Image Credit - Tfue/ Instagram)
Loading...
Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla Inc. is pretty active on Twitter and has a knack of revealing important information on the social media platform, way before any official communication is made to the world. However, apart from talking about the brand alone, he also likes to interact with other Twitter users on a variety of topics. In one such unusual incidence, one Fortnite Player bought a new Tesla Model X SUV just because Elon Musk replied to him on Twitter.
Professional Fortnite player Turner 'Tfue' Tenney tweeted to Elon Musk back in October 2018 asking him to help get better internet connection. The tweet read – ‘Yo @elonmusk could you help me get better internet thanks <3’. In his usual manner, Elon Musk replied him saying ‘Yes’.
It all seemed like a normal friendly Twitter conversation until Tfue posted on Twitter, promising to buy a Tesla car just because Elon Musk replied to him. While everybody might have brushed his promise under the carpet (because who buys a car just because a CEO of the company replies on the Twitter), Tfue actually lived up to his tweet and bought a Tesla!
Yes, the Fortnite player kept his Twitter promise from three months ago and bought a brand new flagship Tesla Model X SUV and obviously, Elon Musk replied again saying – ‘Glad you liked it’. We are wondering what Tfue will do now?
While we are not sure about the variant he bought, the Tesla Model X 100D has a 100 kWh battery pack which company claims to provide a range of 474 Kilometers. With dual motor all-wheel drive, Tesla Model X can sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 4.7 seconds. In the UK, the Tesla Model X retails upwards of GBP 90,000 which is equivalent to Rs 80 Lakh.
Professional Fortnite player Turner 'Tfue' Tenney tweeted to Elon Musk back in October 2018 asking him to help get better internet connection. The tweet read – ‘Yo @elonmusk could you help me get better internet thanks <3’. In his usual manner, Elon Musk replied him saying ‘Yes’.
This car is incredible 🙌🏻 @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/pmUR0v3bNk— Tfue (@TTfue) January 15, 2019
It all seemed like a normal friendly Twitter conversation until Tfue posted on Twitter, promising to buy a Tesla car just because Elon Musk replied to him. While everybody might have brushed his promise under the carpet (because who buys a car just because a CEO of the company replies on the Twitter), Tfue actually lived up to his tweet and bought a Tesla!
Yes, the Fortnite player kept his Twitter promise from three months ago and bought a brand new flagship Tesla Model X SUV and obviously, Elon Musk replied again saying – ‘Glad you liked it’. We are wondering what Tfue will do now?
Glad you like it https://t.co/7FbQc0M9M5— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 15, 2019
While we are not sure about the variant he bought, the Tesla Model X 100D has a 100 kWh battery pack which company claims to provide a range of 474 Kilometers. With dual motor all-wheel drive, Tesla Model X can sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 4.7 seconds. In the UK, the Tesla Model X retails upwards of GBP 90,000 which is equivalent to Rs 80 Lakh.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
-
Tuesday 08 January , 2019
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
-
Monday 07 January , 2019
In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
-
Friday 04 January , 2019
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Tuesday 08 January , 2019 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
Monday 07 January , 2019 In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
Friday 04 January , 2019 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rakhi's Boyfriend Deepak Kalal Beaten Up on Cam, Cops to Reach Out to YouTube for Video's Authenticity
- Volkswagen Says Cars Compliant With India Emission Norms but Will Pay NGT-Slapped 100 Crore Penalty
- After #10YearChallenge, BJP Throws Open #5YearChallenge to Show 'Modi-Era Progress'
- Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Quarter-Finals, Day 4: Saurashtra Dominate Proceedings Against UP
- We Produced More Pace – Whatmore Basks in Historic Kerala Win
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results