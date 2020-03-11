Four AAI Airports are the Best Aerodromes in the World

Four AAI-run airports have been adjudged among the best aerodromes in the world, winning 10 awards in four different categories at the 2019 ASQ awards. ASQ is a globally established programme that measures passengers' satisfaction while travelling through an airport. Airports Council International (ACI), which is an independent agency of airport operators, carries out international benchmarking of aerodromes.

"Four AAI airports: Chandigarh, Mangaluru, Trivandrum and Lucknow, have been adjudged the best in the world in recently announced 2019 ASQ awards. These airports won 10 awards in four categories," Airports Authority of India (AAI) said in a release. The survey measures passengers' satisfaction across 34 key performance indicators that include eight major categories such as access, check-in, security, airport facilities, food and beverage, retail, airport environment and arrival services.

The four categories in which these airports bagged the best airport awards were size and region, environment and ambience, customer service and infrastructure and facilitation, as per the AAI. It was carried out at around 356 airports across North America, Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia. The survey results are monitored by airports tariff regulator AERA, NITI Aayog and civil aviation ministry, it added.