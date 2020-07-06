Four Compact SUVs Among Top 10 Best-Selling Cars in India, New Trend Seen for the First Time

As the automotive industry leaps towards normalcy with the resumption of operations and sales at its plants and dealerships, June's sales have shown a rather interesting development. Three SUVs including the Hyundai Venue, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza made it to the top 10 best selling cars in the country in June.

The Hyundai Creta was the second-best-selling car in India in the month of June after clocking 7,207 units of the car. The company also secured the ninth position in the list with the Venue SUV after selling 4,129 units. Kia ranked third after the Seltos witnessed a sale of 7,114 units. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has frequently made it to the list and continued the same trend, securing the sixth position with 4,542 units.

Also Watch:

Since its launch, the Hyundai Creta has garnered massive position response from the Indian market. As the industry was making a difficult recovery from the inevitable slump, the Creta managed to become the best-selling car in the month of May after 3,212 units of the car were sold in May. Since its launch, the Creta has garnered over 30,000 bookings. The company also stated that 55 per cent of the bookings have been for the diesel variant - indicating strong customer sentiment for the company's advanced BS6 Diesel technology.



