Four Indian Cities Could Become Aviation Hubs in the Future: Civil Aviation Minister

Cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru can become aviation hubs in the coming years, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday. He was speaking at an event where low-cost Vietnam carrier Vietjet launched flights to India. Puri said he sees at least four centres in India becoming aviation hubs in the coming years.

"Kolkata is already an aviation hub, which is catering to the traffic to the region of southeast Asia, east Asia and beyond. "I already see Mumbai, I see Delhi, and I see either Bengaluru or Hyderabad becoming the other three hubs," he said.

