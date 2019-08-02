Four Seasons Unveils New Private Jet Journeys for 2021

For the first time since its 2015 launch, the luxury hotel chain's private jet will land in Angkor Wat (the Cambodian temple that some consider the 8th wonder of the world). Mexico City, Easter Island, Jordan and Athens will also be part of the new crop of itineraries. Who wouldn't dream of strolling through the quaint Vietnamese town of Hội An, before heading to the breathtaking temple of Angkor Wat, all aboard a private jet featuring the same hands-off service as a Four Seasons hotel? Since 2015, the Canadian hotel chain has been offering unforgettable custom-crafted journeys to a select group of travellers to the four corners of the world.

Come 2021, those lucky few will be able to nestle into one of the 48 Italian-made leather seats installed in the new Four Seasons plane. Unveiled in April, the aircraft features a more spacious lounge and bathrooms, as well as a bigger kitchen. The on-board menu will be inspired by the destinations: Mexican Polynesian, Thai and Jordanian cuisine will thus be delighting passengers on a trip leaving Miami for mythical jaunts to visit the Mo‘ai statues on Easter Island, followed by the pyramids of Egypt. The "Ancient Explorer" adventure will conclude with a climb to the Athenian Parthenon and Acropolis. The prices for these out-of-this-world journeys will start at 147,000 dollars per person.

