Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Four Seasons Unveils New Private Jet Journeys for 2021

Since 2015, the Canadian hotel chain has been offering custom-crafted journeys to a select group of travellers to the four corners of the world, priced at 147,000 dollars per person.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:August 2, 2019, 11:51 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Four Seasons Unveils New Private Jet Journeys for 2021
Four Seasons has announced new private jet journeys for 2021, flying to Angkor Wat, Easter Island, Jordan and more destinations. (Image: Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts/ AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...

For the first time since its 2015 launch, the luxury hotel chain's private jet will land in Angkor Wat (the Cambodian temple that some consider the 8th wonder of the world). Mexico City, Easter Island, Jordan and Athens will also be part of the new crop of itineraries. Who wouldn't dream of strolling through the quaint Vietnamese town of Hội An, before heading to the breathtaking temple of Angkor Wat, all aboard a private jet featuring the same hands-off service as a Four Seasons hotel? Since 2015, the Canadian hotel chain has been offering unforgettable custom-crafted journeys to a select group of travellers to the four corners of the world.

Come 2021, those lucky few will be able to nestle into one of the 48 Italian-made leather seats installed in the new Four Seasons plane. Unveiled in April, the aircraft features a more spacious lounge and bathrooms, as well as a bigger kitchen. The on-board menu will be inspired by the destinations: Mexican Polynesian, Thai and Jordanian cuisine will thus be delighting passengers on a trip leaving Miami for mythical jaunts to visit the Mo‘ai statues on Easter Island, followed by the pyramids of Egypt. The "Ancient Explorer" adventure will conclude with a climb to the Athenian Parthenon and Acropolis. The prices for these out-of-this-world journeys will start at 147,000 dollars per person.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram