Freak Accident Lands Car in Swimming Pool With Husband, Daughter Inside
The Sheriff’s department mocked the woman’s mistake on Facebook by comparing the incident to ‘Carpool’.
Car lands up in the pool. (Image: Facebook)
From careless driving to someone else’s mistake, we have covered a whole lot of accidents to raise awareness regarding road safety, which is scarce in a country like India. However, there are certain incidents which will make think twice – incidents that are both strange and funny at the same time. One such recent incident has come to light from Florida, which has left social media baffled.
The incident took place in Florida where a woman accidently drowned her car in a swimming pool with her husband and daughter, while she was away from her car. How strange may it sound, this has actually happened and confirmed by Florida’s Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.
The Sheriff’s post mocked the woman’s mistake by comparing the incident to ‘Carpool’, a sustainable and eco-friendly way of travelling, where people going to a same place share a car. However, with the car in the pool, the woman has managed to give the term a new meaning.
The post shared on Facebook, along with pictures of the car drowned in the pool read: “‘New meaning to the term carpool – Mom thought she put the car in Park when she ran back in to the apartment to grab money. Apparently it didn’t go all the way into park. Husband and daughter were in the car when it went in the pool. All parties are ok,’ one of our deputies who responded to this ‘car in pool’ call on Okaloosa Island said.”
As per the post, the woman, who was about to drive the car, left the car unattended, without putting it in park mode, apparently to fetch some money from the apartment, which she forgot earlier. The car rolled back with her husband and daughter in the car, crashing through a gate and ending up in the swimming pool.
Luckily, no one was hurt in the incident, but we can assume what would have happened to the car. The silly mistake could have done a lot of damage to the occupants inside. This is a lesson for everyone to double check your car before stepping out of the vehicle, especially when your car is parked uphill, or downhill or at some gradient.
Also Read: Watch a Motorcyclist Survive Fatal Crash Between Chevrolet Camaro and Toyota RAV4 SUV!
