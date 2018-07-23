English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
French IT Services Group Atos to Buy Syntel of US
Syntel's co-founder and co-chairman Bharat Desai said the tie-up "is a very exciting development for Syntel. The Syntel board is committed to maximizing shareholder value and believes that the agreement with Atos achieves that objective and delivers a win-win proposition to our customers and employees."
Company logo of ATOS. (Image: Reuters)
Paris: French IT services group Atos said on Sunday it has agreed to buy US information technology group Syntel in a move to significantly expand its presence in North America.
Atos said in a statement that it will acquire Syntel for $41 per share which amounts to around $3.4 billion.
"This transaction is a major step in the strategy of Atos to reach a global scale," the French company said.
"In particular, the highly complementary portfolio, customer base, and geographic footprint of the combination between Atos and Syntel will significantly enhance our presence in North America," said chief executive Thierry Breton.
Syntel generated revenues of $924 million in 2017, of which 89 percent was in North America.
Its operating margin — underlying profits measured as a proportion of sales — stood at 25 percent.
It employs 23,000 engineers in 30 countries, with over 18,000 staff based in India.
Atos said the total cost benefits were estimated at $120 million per year.
"Strong portfolio and complementary customer base between the two companies will generate multiple cross-selling opportunities," it said.
Syntel's co-founder and co-chairman Bharat Desai said the tie-up "is a very exciting development for Syntel. The Syntel board is committed to maximizing shareholder value and believes that the agreement with Atos achieves that objective and delivers a win-win proposition to our customers and employees."
Also Watch
Atos said in a statement that it will acquire Syntel for $41 per share which amounts to around $3.4 billion.
"This transaction is a major step in the strategy of Atos to reach a global scale," the French company said.
"In particular, the highly complementary portfolio, customer base, and geographic footprint of the combination between Atos and Syntel will significantly enhance our presence in North America," said chief executive Thierry Breton.
Syntel generated revenues of $924 million in 2017, of which 89 percent was in North America.
Its operating margin — underlying profits measured as a proportion of sales — stood at 25 percent.
It employs 23,000 engineers in 30 countries, with over 18,000 staff based in India.
Atos said the total cost benefits were estimated at $120 million per year.
"Strong portfolio and complementary customer base between the two companies will generate multiple cross-selling opportunities," it said.
Syntel's co-founder and co-chairman Bharat Desai said the tie-up "is a very exciting development for Syntel. The Syntel board is committed to maximizing shareholder value and believes that the agreement with Atos achieves that objective and delivers a win-win proposition to our customers and employees."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 13 July , 2018 Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 2019 Hyundai Creta Sport SUV Launched, Gets New Features
- Parineeti and Arjun Kapoor Walked For Shantanu and Nikhil Looking Every Bit Royal;Watch Video
- Honda Cars India Recalls 7290 Units of Amaze Compact Sedan for EPS Preventive Inspection
- Juhi Parmar Hits Back at Former Husband Sachin Shroff, Read the Full Letter Here
- Actor Sumeet Vyas Set to Pen His First feature Film Script
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...