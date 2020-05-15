AUTO

1-MIN READ

From Mandatory Aarogya Setu to No Cabin Baggage, A Complete List of Do's and Don'ts for Flying

Hardeep Singh Puri tweets picture of repatriation flight

Here's a complete list of the SOPs laid by the government in the draft before resuming the flight services in a staggered manner.

Arjit Garg
The Government of India is in discussion with airlines to start scheduled commercial flight services sooner than expected, even as early as before the third phase of COVID-19 lockdown gets over on 17th May. We have learned through source that states are objecting on mandatory 14-day quarantine for all travelers, which might very well be the reason for delay in restarting domestic flight services.

Having said that, the government has issued a draft laying down a detailed SOP for resuming the flight services. The SOPs, while not finalized, reveal the future of air travel, at least till the time a cure is devised for coronavirus.

The flights, once operational, will have to operate in a limited capacity and will connect major cities. Keeping in mind the safety of the passengers and the staff involved in the functioning of a flight, SOPs will be placed and only healthy people will be allowed to travel.

Here's a complete list of the SOPs laid by the government in the draft before resuming the flight services in a staggered manner -

- No inflight catering for flights with travel duration less than two hours

- Some snacks items will be served

- Only healthy people will be allowed to travel

- No cabin baggage is allowed

- Only web-checkin allowed

- No use of common area like smoking and prayer rooms

- Mandatory to have Aarogya Setu App on phone

- Mandatory to wear protective gear like mask and hand gloves

- Passengers will fill a form declaring their COVID-19 history, if they were quarantined

- Separate seats at the back for suspected persons

- People above 80 years age will not be allowed to travel

