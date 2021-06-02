From On-Road Breakdown to Home, Top 5 Startups for Quick Onsite Fuel Delivery at Your Doorsteps

Imagine a scenario where you are going for a family vacation, you are full of excitement as you are looking for this long-awaited trip. Suddenly, your car’s fuel hit the rock bottom of the fuel tank. You are in the middle of nowhere waiting for someone who could help you with the fuel. Now think how convenient it would have been if you had a mobile app that could help you order the fuel at your location with just a few taps. You can now essentially get all the assistance along with fuel delivery with a simple click. These five startups help to deliver fuel while you are stuck in the middle of the road ensuring that you experience a safe and fun commute.

ReadyAssist

ReadyAssist is a recent entrant in the segment but one of its kind with massive support coverage across any nook and corner of the country. A new-age startup with high aspirations on fixing the fundamental gaps in the Indian RSA segment. It provides services such as flat tyre puncture repairs, emergency fuel delivery, fixes for starting problems, battery jumpstart & towing service etc. Their support availability across PAN India is almost 100% and they are pretty fast in-terms of reaching a stranded customer. They have a 24/7 hotline with multi-lingual support, WhatsApp support. It reaches the customer in less than 30 minutes.

PepFuels

Pepfuels is an on-demand fuel delivery startup that supplies diesel, petrol, and engine oil. It claims to be India’s first government-authorised platform for doorstep delivery of petroleum products. The app-based service also has a tri-party agreement with Indian Oil. It charges a minimal delivery cost of Re 1 per litre on top of the fuel charge. The startup’s current delivery hours are between 8 am and 8 pm.

FuelBuddy

FuelBuddy is an app-based, IoT and cloud-enabled fuel delivery service provider. It delivers fuel directly to your doorstep or at the required location at the same price as a regular petrol pump. It also provides APIs for technical integration for a fully automated supply chain. The app works with the three large oil marketing companies (OMCs) - IOCL, BPCL and HPCL for procurement of the highest grade of fuel and providing a seamless experience to the end-customer at their doorstep.

iSafe Assist

iSafe Assist is an initiative to provide affordable and possibly the fastest roadside assistance, repair services to motorists and make the roads safer for both people and their vehicles. Other services iSafe Assist offers are roadside repair, towing services, ambulance services, emergency cab services, fuel delivery, and flat tyre assistance. iSafe Assist offers both dedicated packages as well as on-call services for two-wheelers, cars, small commercial vehicles and commercial vehicles.

Roda on Road Assistance

Roda on road assistance is a 24×7 emergency roadside assistance service provider. It provides breakdown services, roadside assistance, on spot repair services for minor and major faults that could be solved on location across India. It also delivers Petrol/Diesel upto 5 litres at actual cost anytime anywhere, if required. If you are stuck on busy city roads, or on a deserted highway, with its competent repairing assistance, Roda on road will always be there for you at your service. It strives to reach a distressed motorist within the duration of 30 minutes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here