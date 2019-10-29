Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

From PM Modi to Salman Khan: Here's Why Everyone Loves Polaris ATVs for Off-Roading

Polaris ATVs are known for off-roading prowess and is one of the most renowned off-roaders in the world.

News18.com

Updated:October 29, 2019, 3:25 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
From PM Modi to Salman Khan: Here's Why Everyone Loves Polaris ATVs for Off-Roading
Modi riding Polaris ATV.

In a bid to promote tourism in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh CM Prema Khandu and Minister of State Kiren Rijiju took up a 107-km off-road expedition from Penga Teng Tso Lake to Mago in a Polaris ATV. Along with the video, Pema Khandu also shared a few photographs in which he is strapping a crash helmet and gloves before taking the charge of the steering of the four-wheel adventure vehicle. While it’s no news that rough terrains are a chore in the northeast, there are only a handful of vehicles that car do such expedition without breaking a sweat.

Earlier in 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kedarnath where he was transported in a 6x6 800 EFI. The model in question is available in four variants including Only Trail (solely for hilly/mountain terrain), Only Sport (for dune-surfing and riding in open spaces), Only 4 Seat (world’s first 4-seater Side by Side) and Only Extreme (Premium performance under all conditions).

Similarly, Bollywood actor Salman Khan was spotted driving the ATV in Dubai last year. The Polaris RZR1000 in which Salman Khan is seated appears to be the White Lightning version which comes with a 999cc liquid-cooled engine that makes 110 horsepower and the drivetrain can be switched between all-wheel drive and two-wheel drive. The vehicle has a dry weight of 621 Kg, fuel tank capacity of 35.9 litres and a massive ground clearance of 343mm.

Polaris is a US-based industry giant that primarily operate motorcycles, snowmobiles, ATV, and neighbourhood electric vehicles. The company owns Indian Motorcycles and have some of the most renowned off-roaders in the world. The company has a total of 6 sub-brands under it for off-road ATVs including RZR, Ranger, General, Sportsman and Youth Off-Road Vehicles.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram