From PM Modi to Salman Khan: Here's Why Everyone Loves Polaris ATVs for Off-Roading

In a bid to promote tourism in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh CM Prema Khandu and Minister of State Kiren Rijiju took up a 107-km off-road expedition from Penga Teng Tso Lake to Mago in a Polaris ATV. Along with the video, Pema Khandu also shared a few photographs in which he is strapping a crash helmet and gloves before taking the charge of the steering of the four-wheel adventure vehicle. While it’s no news that rough terrains are a chore in the northeast, there are only a handful of vehicles that car do such expedition without breaking a sweat.

Earlier in 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kedarnath where he was transported in a 6x6 800 EFI. The model in question is available in four variants including Only Trail (solely for hilly/mountain terrain), Only Sport (for dune-surfing and riding in open spaces), Only 4 Seat (world’s first 4-seater Side by Side) and Only Extreme (Premium performance under all conditions).

Similarly, Bollywood actor Salman Khan was spotted driving the ATV in Dubai last year. The Polaris RZR1000 in which Salman Khan is seated appears to be the White Lightning version which comes with a 999cc liquid-cooled engine that makes 110 horsepower and the drivetrain can be switched between all-wheel drive and two-wheel drive. The vehicle has a dry weight of 621 Kg, fuel tank capacity of 35.9 litres and a massive ground clearance of 343mm.

Polaris is a US-based industry giant that primarily operate motorcycles, snowmobiles, ATV, and neighbourhood electric vehicles. The company owns Indian Motorcycles and have some of the most renowned off-roaders in the world. The company has a total of 6 sub-brands under it for off-road ATVs including RZR, Ranger, General, Sportsman and Youth Off-Road Vehicles.

