From Reuben Singh to Sohan Roy - Indians Who Own the Rs 6.95 Crore Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV
Here’s a list of some of the known Indians, living in India and elsewhere, who own the world’s most expensive and luxurious SUV – the Rolls-Royce Cullinan!
Reuben Singh. (Image: Instagram)
When Rolls-Royce announced three years ago that it would launch Cullinan, it did so in the knowledge that its customers around the world had asked it to build “The Rolls-Royce of SUVs” offering luxury, performance and usability. And then in 2018, Rolls-Royce finally unveiled the most luxurious SUV in the world. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is an all-terrain high-bodied car that makes the idea of authentic, luxury off-road travel a reality and is named after the largest diamond ever discovered which now resides in the British Crown Jewels.
Rolls-Royce launched the luxury SUV last year in India at a whopping Rs 6.95 Lakh price tag (ex-showroom, Delhi) making it the most expensive SUV launched in India. But the stupendous price tag hasn’t stopped many Indians from buying super SUV. While Reuben Singh, a London based Indian businessman made a lot of buzz recently after he purchased 6 Rolls-Royce vehicles worth Rs 50 Crore (3 Phantom sedans and 3 Cullinan SUVs), he is not the only Indian to do so. Abhini Sohan Roy became the 1st Indian Woman to own a Rolls-Royce Cullinan last year.
Reuben Singh Rolls-Royce. (Reuben Singh/ Instagram)
Reuben Singh, London, U.K
Reuben Singh, a London-based Indian-Origin businessman bought 6 brand new Rolls-Royce luxury cars worth over Rs 50 Crore in Britain, 3 units each of Phantom luxury sedan and recently launched Cullinan luxury SUV, taking his total tally of Rolls-Royce cars to more than 15. Reuben Singh, who runs a financial company in London flaunted his new vehicles on Instagram, the same social media platform where he got famous last year for his Rolls-Royce Turban challenge.
Watch Reuben Singh's full car collection here!
The Londoner posted images of him wearing different turbans 7 days matching his collection of Rolls-Royce of various colors. His new collection of 6 uber-luxury cars is named the Jewels collection by Singh. The name Jewels Collection is inspired by the bespoke colours of the Rolls-Royce fleet and all the cars are inspired by the colour of Rubies, Emerlands and Sapphires. Apart from so many Rolls-Royces, he also owns a Bugatti Veyron, Porsche 918 Spyder, Pagani Huayara, Lamborghini Huracan and Ferrari F12 Berlinetta limited edition (the only one in the world).
Sohan Roy and wife with Rolls Royce Cullinan. Sohan Roy )
Abhini Sohan Roy, Dubai, UAE
Sohan Roy, a Dubai based businessman was the first Indian in the world to buy a Rolls-Royce Cullinan in May 2018. He gifted the SUV to his wife, Abhini Sohan Roy, who became the first Indian woman to own this uber-luxury SUV. The Roys only booked the SUV in May and took the delivery in December last year celebrating their 25th marriage anniversary. Sohan Roy is the founder of Aries Group in Dubai, a leading interior designing firm and is a big fan of Rolls-Royce cars and said it is a perfect gift for his wife on their Silver Jubilee anniversary.
Atif Rahman, Dubai, UAE
Another Dubai based businessman to own a Rolls-Royce Cullinan is Atif Rahman, director of Danube Properties, one of the top five property developers in the UAE. Rahman, who was born in Bihar recently ordered a Rolls Royce Cullinan, his first 4x4 SUV, due to be delivered this month. Rahman only likes 4x4 SUVs and wanted to own a Rolls-Royce for long. So it was obvious that when Rolls-Royce launched their 1st SUV, Atif booked it over eight months ago, as soon as it was launched. He ordered a midnight sapphire blue (blue in daylight, black at night) with extendable seats that costed him Dh2.1 million.
Roll-Royce Cullinan SUV. (Image: Roll-Royce)
Mukesh Ambani, Mumbai, India
There are reports that Mukesh Ambani has also bought a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, making him the only Indian in India to own this super luxury. But we don’t have any confirmed reports on the same. Currently he owns the previous record holder for the most expensive SUV – the Bentley Bentayga. Also, a golden beige coloured Cullinan has been spotted on the Mumbai roads with a SUV convoy fuelling these rumours.
Atif Rahman story credit - The National
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
