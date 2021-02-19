From Rs 70,000 to Rs 300 Crore Luxury Pre-Owned Car Business, Success Story of BBT's Jatin Ahuja

Popular names from Indian Cricket Team captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to Bollywood stars like Neha Dhupia and Preity Zinta, all of them are customer and fan of this man who gave them their pre-owned luxury car. At the onset, what started with the investment of just Rs 70,000, today he has become a Rs 300 crore business. The name is Jatin Ahuja and he is the founder of Big Boy Toyz (BBT).

When the sale of new vehicles, especially passenger cars came to near zero during the lockdown in April 2020, BBT sold 12 luxury cars worth nearly Rs 13 crore. The company has showrooms in Gurugram as well as Mumbai and Hyderabad. The journey of BBT starts at the age of 23 when Jatin started the company in 2009. The aim was to make luxury cars accessible to more people and reach every section. Therefore, second-hand cars are revamped to luxury cars at a lower price.

Sculpting a 6th-grade dream

Jatin says that his passion for cars was a gradual interest that he developed very early in his life. This is the reason that in the sixth class, Jatin thought of starting a pre-owned business and at the age of 17, he started making efforts as a business venture. Born in the home of a chartered accountant father, Jatin Ahuja studied mechanical engineering and got his MBA from Delhi University. He utilised his skills in car renovations and also started working seriously on his business model. Big Boy Toyz started with a loan of Rs 70,000 from his father and opened a small studio in Delhi in 2009. Now a team of about 150 people work under the umbrella, where pre-owned luxury cars are easily available at one stop destination.

Starting Business Amid 2005 Mumbai Floods

In the year 2005, in his first deal, a Mercedes-Benz which was damaged in the Mumbai floods, was sold for Rs 25 lakhs. After this, Jatin paid attention to the new mobile number along with the car business and in 2006, seeing the demand for fancy mobile numbers, he bought 1200 SIM cards with 99999 series, which got him a business of Rs 24 lakhs and in 2007 his earning figure reached in crores. Jatin stepped into the business of pre-owned luxury cars at a time when premium car dealers were hesitating to enter the Indian market, but Jatin was confident of himself and had continued to grow his passion in business for years.

Customer Base of Over 6,000 in India

Jatin did not look back after 2009 and has since supplied cars to more than 6,000 people in different cities of India. Jatin says, every BBT car goes through a 151-point check list before it is put up for sale. The company claims that it is the largest dealer of pre-owned cars in India and has also been recognized by CMO Asia, Singapore as Asia's most promising car dealer. Along with brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz in BBT, cars like Lamborghini Gallardo, Aventador, Bentley GT / GTC, Range Rovers are also in great demand. Along with these cars, the company also sells pre-owned cars from other luxury brands such as Rolls Royce, Maserati, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Lamborghini and Bentley.