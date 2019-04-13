English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
From Supercars to Sofas: Bugatti Debuts New Collection of Home Furniture
Several pieces are named after Bugatti's emblematic Chiron, which was recently revamped for the 110th anniversary of the French car manufacturer.
Bugatti Home Collection 'Chiron Sofa'. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
For its latest foray into the world of home furnishing, the luxury car manufacturer teamed up with the Luxury Living Group. The collection -- which premiered at Milan's Salone del Mobile (April 9-14) -- channels the late Carlo Bugatti's love for interior design. It features a multitude of armchairs, a couch, a coffee table, a bed and a recliner --that all take inspiration from the curves and materials of Bugatti's hyper sports cars.
Several pieces are named after Bugatti's emblematic Chiron, which was recently revamped for the 110th anniversary of the French car manufacturer.
The highlight of the collection is the Cobra Chair, whose design was penned in 1902 by Carlo Bugatti. It features carbon fiber, Sodalite gemstone and a Striato Olimpico marble construction. Limited to 110 pieces, the white and blue versions of the chair also bears the "110 Ans (years) Bugatti" logo embroidered on the backrest.
Describing the project, Bugatti president Stephan Winkelmann said that "the shared values of both companies -- craftsmanship, innovation and design -- position both companies at the pinnacle of their respective industry."
Several pieces are named after Bugatti's emblematic Chiron, which was recently revamped for the 110th anniversary of the French car manufacturer.
The highlight of the collection is the Cobra Chair, whose design was penned in 1902 by Carlo Bugatti. It features carbon fiber, Sodalite gemstone and a Striato Olimpico marble construction. Limited to 110 pieces, the white and blue versions of the chair also bears the "110 Ans (years) Bugatti" logo embroidered on the backrest.
Describing the project, Bugatti president Stephan Winkelmann said that "the shared values of both companies -- craftsmanship, innovation and design -- position both companies at the pinnacle of their respective industry."
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Link-up Rumours will Go On, Let's Talk About Work, Says Ananya Pandey
- Amitabh Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar & More Bollywood Celebs Pay Homage to Jallianwala Bagh Martyrs
- West Indies Leave Out IPL Stars For Tri-Series in Ireland
- Jorah Mormont of Game of Thrones to Play Batman in Netflix's Titan Season 2
- Pakistan Great Sarfraz Nawaz in Hospital with Heart Trouble
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results