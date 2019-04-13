From Supercars to Sofas: Bugatti Debuts New Collection of Home Furniture

For its latest foray into the world of home furnishing, the luxury car manufacturer teamed up with the Luxury Living Group. The collection -- which premiered at Milan's Salone del Mobile (April 9-14) -- channels the late Carlo Bugatti's love for interior design. It features a multitude of armchairs, a couch, a coffee table, a bed and a recliner --that all take inspiration from the curves and materials of Bugatti's hyper sports cars.Several pieces are named after Bugatti's emblematic Chiron, which was recently revamped for the 110th anniversary of the French car manufacturer.The highlight of the collection is the Cobra Chair, whose design was penned in 1902 by Carlo Bugatti. It features carbon fiber, Sodalite gemstone and a Striato Olimpico marble construction. Limited to 110 pieces, the white and blue versions of the chair also bears the "110 Ans (years) Bugatti" logo embroidered on the backrest.Describing the project, Bugatti president Stephan Winkelmann said that "the shared values of both companies -- craftsmanship, innovation and design -- position both companies at the pinnacle of their respective industry."