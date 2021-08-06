From Tyres to Battery - A List of Parts That Need Regular Replacement for Healthy Vehicle

A machine is an intricate web of various components carefully put together after much R&D to work in a way that they help humans. Automobiles are one such innovation that has solved many human problems, right from transportation to goods movement and much more. An automobile is one of the most complicated piece of machinery ever built and with growing technology, the complexity in these machines are reaching a new high.

Take for example Tesla cars. As per a study, the microprocessor used in Tesla vehicles for self-driving technology is far superior than any of the microprocessors ever made, outnumbering even the chips on most advanced phones, laptops and even space rockets in terms of speed.

But a microprocessor once put in car will ever require a replacement ever in its lifetime, as it’s not an actual mechanical component and has no movement. What will need regular replacement in modern day machines are components like tyres, batteries and other such stuff basis how much and how often you drive.

To keep you vehicles rolling and have a longer life, it’s essential to do timely upkeep and maintenance. All cars have a long list of parts and some of which need to be replaced on a regular cadence due to normal wear and tear. Other parts can last the entire life of the car, save any accidents or issues with that particular part.

While many of us prefer going to mechanics for the upkeep, being educated on your car parts and what needs to be regularly replaced will keep you safer and overall, more knowledgeable. We tell you a list of such components that need regular replacement, when and why-

1. Battery

The battery is one of the most important parts of your car and without it you won’t be able to start your vehicle. In order to start your car your battery will have to have enough electricity available which shouldn’t be a problem unless the battery is dead or too old and the only time you think of battery is when it’s dead and you can’t start your car. Typically, a jump start cable that pulls power from another battery or a push start (in case of manual) helps you start a car. Generally speaking, a battery can last about three to five years but can vary. Some signs your battery may be dying include dimness of your headlights, trouble starting the car or the battery light is on the dashboard.

2. Tyres

Tyres are the only contact points between a vehicle and the surface and in order to move a car, the tyre has to roll, which essentially means, tyres take the most toll among all pasts in a vehicle. Because there are so many different kinds of tyres and also driving habits differ, there is no exact mileage to determine when a tyre is worn out. However, the goods news one can determine the wear and tear on a tyre by merely giving a glance. There are treads on tyres and you can use coin to determine if the grooves are deep enough. Regardless if the tyres are new or old, the tread depth is that matters the most, apart from other important factors.

3. Brake Pads

If your car is moving thanks to tyres, it has to be stopped at some point of time and that will be done by Brake pads. These are the pieces held in the calipers that are actually squeezing on the rotor. Brake pads are composed of a steel plate with a friction material on the surface, which can either be ceramic or metallic. When this material is worn down it is very important to replace your brake pads because stopping time can be drastically increased if braking solely on the steel backing. There’s no age limit on brake pads but a typical worn out pad can show ageing sign as early as 25,000 km or 2 years. You may not realize how little braking power you had until you get a new set of brakes, so going to a trusted mechanic to check them is recommended.

4. Filters (Oil and Air)

To move a vehicle, power is drawn from an engine (until it’s an electric car). These engines are sophisticated piece of machinery and most of the money spent on R&D of a vehicle goes into designing a good engine, a reason why we see same engines doing duty on various vehicles, from same or different manufacturers. The function of engine is relatively simple - the engine sucks air and then mixes with fuel. The combination burns to produce energy that pushes a vehicle. Like our human body, cars also need unadulterated and filtered old and air for smooth functioning. For air, there’s an air filter at the front of the car and for oil, there’s oil filter inside the engine bay. Since these filters filter out impurities, they become clogged after a while and at every service, it is necessary to check their performance.

5. Windshield Wipers

Here is a car part that needs to be regularly replaced but can be done by yourself. Windshield wipers can last upwards of a year, maybe more, depending on the amount of use. Because the wipers are made of a rubber material they can rot and become less efficient over time. If you notice your wipers smearing and streaking the rain instead of removing it you will want to replace them as soon as possible so you can see properly. You can usually hear the wipers squeaking before it gets to this point so try to replace before your vision is impaired.

