Fuel Prices Reach All Time High in India: How to Get Maximum Efficiency From Your Vehicle?

Here's a look at how petrol and diesel prices have moved in the last few years. (Image: Network18 Creative)

With fuel prices in India increasing on a daily basis, vehicle owners and daily commuters are worried about the traveling cost. Current petrol prices in Delhi stand at Rs 80.73 and diesel at Rs 72.83 (as per IOCL on 10th September) leaving everyone confused over how to manage the inflation in monthly budget? While traveling in a public transport seems like the obvious answer, not everyone can actually do it, hence they prefer personal vehicles. Another solution is to drive a hybrid/ CNG vehicle, which needs massive investment upfront! So what is the solution? Well, improving the fuel efficiency of the car is one way to offset the rising fuel prices in India. Here are a few fuel efficiency maintenance tips that can help you keep more money in your wallet!While it’s always advisable to be in the limits and drive safety, without overspeeding for the safety purpose, it’s also helpful to get a better fuel efficiency from the car. Changing too much gears also reduces the mileage of a car. High RPM driving can give you an adrenaline rush, but can drastically reduce the mileage of your car. So don’t overpush the car!Fixing a vehicle that is noticeably out of tune or has failed an emissions test can improve fuel economy by an average of four percent. But here’s the real bonus: Replacing a malfunctioning oxygen sensor can improve your mileage by as much as 40 percent.Properly inflated tyres are safer, handle better, last longer, and get better fuel economy. The operating vehicle tyre inflation pressure can be found on a certification label, usually located on the driver’s door, a door pillar or the glove box. Just be careful not to exceed the operating tyre pressure either, because overinflating tyres reduce their performance in terms of traction and lifespan.Following the manufacturer's recommended grade of motor oil in your Owner’s Guide will keep your engine’s lubrication system working as efficiently as possible. Using the wrong grade of oil can drop fuel economy by up to two percent.Along with the above-mentioned maintenance, you can change worn fuel filters and spark plugs, perform wheel alignments, and inspect your exhaust and emissions systems. Together, all of these vehicle maintenance procedures can improve mileage by up to 25 percent.