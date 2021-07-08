Rising costs of petrol and diesel prices in India are forcing people to shift to more cost-effective ways of transportation. On the other hand, COVID-19 pandemic has forced travellers to move away from public transport and look for more affordable and frugal options. The only option remaining, then, is CNG cars. As a result, companies like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai are coming up with new CNG options in their line-up. We take a look at some of the best CNG cars available in India at the moment.

1. Hyundai Santro

It is one of the most desirable hatchbacks available in the market currently. The CNG version makes a slightly-lower power output compared to its petrol avatar but makes up for it in terms of running costs. It has a mileage of 30.48km per kg and is available in the price range of Rs. 4.58 to 6.26 lakh.

2. Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The CNG versions come with a 5-speed manual gearbox and is based on the VXi trim. The car sits between the Swift and the budget cars of Maruti Suzuki. This version has a mileage of 31.79km per kg of CNG. The CNG models comes in the price range of Rs. 4.46 and 5.73 lakh.

3. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The i10 Nios is one of the latest cars (launched in April 2020) to have the CNG variant introduced in the market. Sleek and modern, this car offers the best of style and performance to owners. It comes equipped with a 1.2-litre engine, it offers a maximum power of 69PS and a torque of 95Nm. It has a mileage of around 20.7km per kg and is priced at Rs 6.63 lakh.

4. Maruti Suzuki Alto

It has the best mileage among CNG cars in India. It is a sensible car, perfect for daily commute. It is available in 6 variants and comes with the latest BSVI upgrade with its CNG engine. This 5-seater vehicle boasts a 177-litre boot space. It also features a 0.8-litre engine with a maximum power of 48PS and a 69Nm torque. The Alto CNG is priced between Rs 2.88 and 4.09 lakh.

5. Hyundai Aura

It is one of the best CNG-fitted sedans available in the Indian market currently. It has been updated with a CNG kit and BS-VI emission standard. This S variant comes with a 1.2-litre engine with 5-speed manual transmission. It is capable of generating maximum power of 83PS and 114Nm torque. It comes with an average mileage of 25.4km per kg and is priced around Rs 7.28 lakh.

