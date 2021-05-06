auto

1-MIN READ

Hyderabad-Bound Air Ambulance With 5 Onboard Safely Lands at Mumbai Airport After Nose Wheel Breaks Off

For representation.

A full emergency has been declared for this non-scheduled aircraft with 5 people on board originally travelling from Nagpur to Hyderabad which is now being diverted to Mumbai.

Update: The flight has landed safely.

As per sources, a private charter plane from Nagpur is preparing for a belly landing at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. The air ambulance by Jetserv Aviation operating a C-90 aircraft VT-JIL lost its front wheel while departure from Runway 32 of Nagpur Airport, which separated from the aircraft and fell on the ground.

The plane is hovering above the Mumbai Airport preparing for an emergency landing due to reported failure of the nosegear. The medical flight with 5 people including 2 crew, 1 doctor, 1 patient and 1 paramedic on board was originally travelling from Nagpur to Hyderabad and now has being diverted to Mumbai where a full emergency has been declared for this non-scheduled aircraft. An ambulance and fire brigade has been deployed.

‘This is a breaking story. Details to follow’

