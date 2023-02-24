CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Electric VehiclesHyundai VernaHonda CityVande BharatYamaha
Home » News » Auto » Full Emergency Declared at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport After Dammam Bound Plane Hits Runway
1-MIN READ

Full Emergency Declared at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport After Dammam Bound Plane Hits Runway

PTI

Last Updated: February 24, 2023, 13:18 IST

Thiruvananthapuram, India

Air-India Express plane carrying 182 passengers, hit the runway during take-off from the Calicut international Airport. (File Photo)

Air-India Express plane carrying 182 passengers, hit the runway during take-off from the Calicut international Airport. (File Photo)

The sources said the tail part of the Air-India Express IX 385, carrying 182 passengers, hit the runway during take-off from the Calicut international Airport in the morning.

A full emergency was declared at the International Airport here on Friday after a Dammam-bound flight from Calicut was diverted to the state capital due to suspected hydraulic failure.

The fight landed at the airport at 12.15 PM, according to airport sources.

The sources said the tail part of the Air-India Express IX 385, carrying 182 passengers, hit the runway during take-off from the Calicut international Airport in the morning.

The flight landed at the airport after dumping fuel over the Arabian Sea to facilitate safe landing, the sources told PTI.

The airport management declared a full emergency.

Read all the Latest Auto News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. thiruvananthapuram
  2. Thiruvananthapuram airport
first published:February 24, 2023, 13:18 IST
last updated:February 24, 2023, 13:18 IST
Read More