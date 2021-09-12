Fully Vaccinated Indians Can Fly to UAE from Today, Return Airfare Starts at Rs 13,000

United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced that it is lifting travel restrictions on entry for residents who have been fully vaccinated flyers from September 12, provided that the shot is approved by the World Health Organization. It has also allowed residents from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, Nigeria and Afghanistan as well to fly into the UAE from September 12.

The return airfare for the flights from India to Dubai and back starts as low as Rs 13,000. A quick check on flight booking aggregator website Skyscanner returned us the result about the airfare, which is as low as pre-covid times. While indirect flights operated by Etihad with 1 stopover can be booked starting at Rs 13,000, direct flights operated by Spicejet are charging Rs 22,000 only.

A week ago, UAE announced to resume tourist visas for fully vaccinated travellers. The move comes as the daily number of positive cases continued to drop in the country, having gone lower than 1,000 since last week. The vaccination rate was closing on the 92 per cent mark, the highest in the world after Malta.

Both Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship (ICA) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) jointly announced that application for tourist visas will be open to people from all countries who have received the World Health Organization (WHO)-approved vaccines.

“Those who are fully vaccinated with any WHO-approved vaccines and who have been staying in one of the countries in the suspended list for more than six months since suspension decision was issued for each country, can come to the country under a new entry permit, and rectify their status after entry,” said the NCEMA on Friday.

Dubai, October onwards, will open the Expo 2020 World Fair starting 1st October after a year-long delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The event is one of the biggest expos in the world and a huge footfall is expected at the event that will span for months.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here