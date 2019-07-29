Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Future Belongs to Electric Vehicles: UP Transport Minister

Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Swatantradev Singh said that Electric Vehicles were the need of the hour at a session for electric mobility in Lucknow.

PTI

Updated:July 29, 2019, 10:39 AM IST
Future Belongs to Electric Vehicles: UP Transport Minister
Image for representation only. (Photo: AFP Relaxnews)
Uttar Pradesh transport minister Swatantradev Singh on Sunday said electric vehicles are the need of the hour and the future belongs to them. "Electric vehicles have many advantages. Less consumption of diesel and petrol will not only reduce pollution, but it will also save foreign currency which is used to import the fuel," Singh said at a session on electric mobility at the second groundbreaking ceremony for industrial projects worth Rs 65,000 crore here. "The state government is providing many facilities to increase the use of electric vehicles. It will soon bring a new policy regarding this and we would welcome suggestions from investors," he added.

On this occasion, principal secretary Aradhana Shukla said because of population and rapid development, Uttar Pradesh is a big market for these vehicles. "Very Soon, we will be using electric buses on short routes," she said in a statement issued here.

