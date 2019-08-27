Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Future Hyundai and Kia Cars to Get Integrated Electric Scooter With 20 KM Range

It weighs around 7.7kg and has a digital display that shows battery status and speed; while, for nighttime riding, the new scooter is equipped with two curved front LED headlights, and two rear tail lamps.

News18.com

Updated:August 27, 2019, 1:05 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Future Hyundai and Kia Cars to Get Integrated Electric Scooter With 20 KM Range
Hyundai Motor Electric Scooter. (Image source: Hyundai)
Loading...

Hyundai Motor Group has developed a new prototype electric scooter. Built on its initial concept presented at CES 2017, the new model boasts rear-wheel drive, a lithium battery and stylish front and rear lights.

The latest concept features in future Hyundai Motor Group plans to enable first- and last-mile mobility through integrating the scooter with future Hyundai and Kia vehicles. When mounted on a vehicle, the scooter is charged automatically using electricity produced while driving.

Unlike its predecessor, the 2019 model supplies its power to the rear wheel. Additionally, the Group’s engineers have added suspension to the front wheel to provide a smoother ride, even on rough surfaces.

DongJin Hyun, head of Hyundai Motor Group Robotics Team, said: “This is the vehicle-mounted personal scooter which could be featured in future Hyundai Motor Group vehicles. We want to make our customers’ lives as easy and enjoyable as possible. Our personal electric scooter makes first- and last-mile commuting a joy, while helping to reduce congestion and emissions in city centers.”

The latest version of Hyundai Motor Group’s electric scooter features a 10.5 Ah lithium battery. This enables the scooter to achieve a top speed of 20km per hour and is sufficient to power the scooter for around 20km on a single charge.

It weighs around 7.7kg and has a digital display that shows battery status and speed; while, for nighttime riding, the new scooter is equipped with two stylishly curved front LED headlights, and two rear tail lamps.

Looking at further potential development, the Group plans to install a regenerative braking system to increase the scooter’s range by 7%. The ongoing efforts to provide customers with last mile transportation align with trends highlighted in research data by global consultancy, McKinsey & Company. It showed that the ‘Last Mile Mobility’ market in the US, Europe, and China is expected to grow to 500 Billion USD by 2030.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram